Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
September 2022 Happenings in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include an iconic shrimp festival, a beach cleanup and a must see musical. Click to read more. Enjoy local markets, festivals, music, art and more.Curated by Local Life.
wtoc.com
Visitors, residents celebrate Labor Day on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - People are celebrating Labor Day all over our area today, including on the beaches on Hilton Head Island. It’s more crowded than it was earlier in the day but still less packed than you might expect for the last big holiday of summer. Some folks came out despite the weather for a bunch of different reasons.
blufftontoday.com
Town of Bluffton Police Chief resigned
The town of Bluffton has announced the resignation of Bluffton Chief of Police Stephenie Price after two years with the police department. The town announced her resignation on Aug. 16 through a media release. Her last day will be around Sept. 15; she was hired in October 2020. No reason was given for Price's resignation.
wtoc.com
Plant Riverside celebrating Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All weekend, visitors and locals have been celebrating the end to summer in Savannah. Live entertainment will be back at Plant Riverside today starting at 11 a.m. and running most of the day, with the Savannah Ghost Pirates also coming out this afternoon to have some fun with the team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry McMaster to make announcement with NFIB in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston where he will make an announcement with the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) on Tuesday. According to a news release, McMaster, Lt. Governor Evette, and NFIB will make a special announcement at Wulbern-Koval Co. in Charleston on September 6. The National Federation of […]
Startups selected in first batch of Plug and Play’s Accelerator Program
The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center (SLIC), a public-private partnership co-led by Georgia Southern University, and Plug and Play, a Silicon-Valley based venture capital firm and corporate innovation platform that recently located an office in Savannah, have chosen the first cohort of startup companies for their accelerator program. Startup accelerators programs...
wtoc.com
Shoppers visit Broughton St. for Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many were off today, people living and visiting Savannah put in work shopping downtown this Labor Day. On bike, foot or trolly, Broughton St. was busy with people out of the office and in and out stores. Some say they haven’t been out and about on Labor Day in two years because of COVID.
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher used a derogatory word to describe another teacher – and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise. Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School. She says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Port of Savannah launches Navis terminal operating system
The Georgia Ports Authority has implemented a Navis terminal operating system at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to help facilitate data exchanges between shippers and carriers and improve the speed of cargo movements. “After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize...
wtoc.com
Thousands celebrating Labor Day at Tybee Island beach bash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations drew thousands to Tybee Island Sunday. The beach community held a bash to celebrate the holiday weekend. People on Tybee closed out summer on a bright note as thousands descended on the beach to catch the return of the island’s Labor Day fireworks.
counton2.com
South Carolina hospice patient gets dream of live music at his bedside
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (HCL) helped a young man’s dream come true in his final days. Josh, a young patient at HCL, used to work in the music industry until he got sick. Prior to his terminal diagnosis, Josh worked alongside music industry giants such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, and more.
savannah.com
Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US
The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
wtoc.com
Chatham County sees decline in Covid-19 cases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in months, Chatham County is now considered a medium risk community instead of high risk for Covid-19. As people are out enjoying Labor day today, doctors are weighing in on how likely it is that we’ll see infection numbers increase due the holiday.
wtoc.com
Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
Pizza Marketplace
Blaze Pizza inks multi-unit deals, opens campus location
Blaze Pizza has inked several deals to broaden the brand's presence across the South and Northeast. This includes Georgia with three restaurants in the Savannah area and its first locations in Main, and with three restaurants to be developed across Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Additionally, Blaze opened a nontraditional restaurant location on the Tarleton University campus, according to a press release.
Body of missing elderly Bluffton man found near care facility
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a pond nearby the Bluffton care facility he had wandered away from in late August, police say. The body of Jack Tribble, 79, was found early Tuesday morning near the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility. Bluffton Police and Beaufort County […]
WJCL
Fort McAllister State Park brings people back in time for Labor Day celebration
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Fort McAllister State Park brought people back in time on Saturday as part of its Labor Day celebrations. Interpretive Ranger Autumn Pinaul told WJCL understanding our country's past to appreciate how far we've come is crucial. "We're focusing on a different aspect of Labor Day;...
WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30. Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.
U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River seeks applicants for jobs
Students and recent college graduates looking for a job in natural resources are in luck because the U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River is hiring. Job positions to fill include work in natural resources, rangeland management, wildlife biology, botany and biological sciences, a media release from the U.S. Forest Service said. The...
Comments / 1