Browns Release DE Isaac Rochell

Cleveland Browns cut defensive end Isaac Rochell on Wednesday afternoon.



Just a day after making the initial 53-man roster, defensive end Isaac Rochell has been released. Rochell took to Twitter to say he was disappointed in the move.

Earlier in the day, the Browns claimed quarterback Kellen Mond from the Minnesota Vikings, so the Browns had to free up a roster spot. Rochell looks to have fallen victim to that roster spot. The Browns are rolling with depth pieces such as Isaiah Thomas and Chase Winovich over Rochell.

At times in the preseason, Rochell looked every bit of the part of a nice depth edge player. Now, it looks like Rochell is looking for his next team. Surely the Browns would like to keep him on the practice squad, but getting him there could be an issue.

