Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, announced today that management will participate in the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference, which is being held at The Yale Club in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 14th. Management will participate in 1x1 meetings. There will be no formal presentation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO