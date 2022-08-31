ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

Little student, big welcome

St. Symphorosa School must seem huge to a 4-year-old on her first day of school last week, but the warm welcome she and others received from preschool teacher Pauline Baisa and others made the day less daunting. The school at 6135 S. Austin is accepting last-minute registrations for the 2022-23 academic year and offers tuition assistance. For details, call (773) 585-6888. –Supplied photo.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs4indy.com

Indiana state trooper hit by impaired driver in Lake County

HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver. Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind while he was sitting in it. Parent had performed the stop around 3:40 a.m., according to ISP, on Ridge Road west of County Line Road when his car was hit and pushed into the car he had stopped.
HOBART, IN
CBS Chicago

Project Fire Buddies brings $12,000 in gifts for Markham boy suffering from cancer

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- Friday afternoon was really special for a young boy battling cancer in south suburban Markham.Hoping for a moment of bliss, first responders showed up with tons of presents for the 9-year-old boy.As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, Kasey Douglas waved at the lights and sirens as emergency vehicles came down his street. What he didn't know was that they were headed straight for his house.The first responders had up to $12,000 in presents – just for Kasey."I'm trying not to cry right now," said Kasey's dad, Horace Douglas. "The smile says it all right here for Kasey."At...
MARKHAM, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Charges in Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

What Is Legionnaires' Disease?

A Chicago suburb has found itself at the center of a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases, as the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Stickney Public Health District said they were investigating reports in Burbank, Illinois. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires’ disease is "a...
BURBANK, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding

CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Suspect leads Illinois State Police on pursuit after shooting person on I-94

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was injured, and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on Interstate 94 in Cook County Friday night. At about 10:18 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting on I-94 near 26th Street. One person was injured and taken to...
hometownnewsnow.com

Family Wakes Up to Stranger in Home

(Westville, IN) - A Westville family was sleeping until a stranger made his way inside their house. Kevin Hughes, 29, is charged with residential entry. According to La Porte County Police, Hughes was intoxicated when he showed up at a home on 500 West on a bicycle wearing no shoes. Judging by footprints from his wet socks, police said he made his way into several rooms.
WESTVILLE, IN
wjol.com

Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
ORLAND PARK, IL
KCJJ

Wanted Chicago woman arrested in Iowa City

A wanted Chicago woman has been arrested in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they encountered 28-year-old Tekara Forrest at The Quarters on Highway 6 East around 6pm Thursday. She allegedly gave the fake name “Tiara Forrest” and claimed she was 18 years old. Officers later learned she gave them her sister’s name because she was wanted on a theft charge out of Illinois.
IOWA CITY, IA
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL

