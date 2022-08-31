Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Will County Fair from 8/24 to 8/28Adrian HolmanPeotone, IL
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next monthKristen WaltersCalumet Park, IL
Frankfort Township Career Fair on 8/17Adrian HolmanFrankfort, IL
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Little student, big welcome
St. Symphorosa School must seem huge to a 4-year-old on her first day of school last week, but the warm welcome she and others received from preschool teacher Pauline Baisa and others made the day less daunting. The school at 6135 S. Austin is accepting last-minute registrations for the 2022-23 academic year and offers tuition assistance. For details, call (773) 585-6888. –Supplied photo.
Larry's Barber College recruits new students across Chicago
Larry's Barber College, which has five locations throughout Chicago, is recruiting students, mainly high school students who don't have a post-graduation plan.
Horses donated to Far South Side high school
The Chicago High School for Agricultural Science received three new Quarter Horses on its campus in Mount Greenwood.
Ivy Tech names Amber Williams VP of diversity, equity, and belonging
Amber Williams will serve as vice president of diversity, equity, and belonging for Ivy Tech Community College. The post Ivy Tech names Amber Williams VP of diversity, equity, and belonging appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Indiana state trooper hit by impaired driver in Lake County
HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver. Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind while he was sitting in it. Parent had performed the stop around 3:40 a.m., according to ISP, on Ridge Road west of County Line Road when his car was hit and pushed into the car he had stopped.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Tiffany Henyard’s Good Burger “Not In Good Standing” With Secretary of State –
We previously wrote about Tiffany Henyard’s bounced check to the South Suburban College for the past due commissions her company, Good Burger,” owed the college under contract. On further review of Good Burger, we found its business registration to be “Not In Good Standing” with the Illinios Secretary...
fox32chicago.com
Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water
GARY, Ind. - Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend. Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and...
thelansingjournal.com
Liquor license to Mingles Bar & Grill, domestic animals definition – Village Board Agenda 9/6/22
LANSING, Ill. (September 3, 2022) – The September 6 Lansing Village Board meetings begins at 7 p.m. with a the regular board meeting, and is directly followed by the Committee of the Whole meeting. Village Board meeting agenda (7 p.m.) Many of the items brought before the Village Board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Project Fire Buddies brings $12,000 in gifts for Markham boy suffering from cancer
MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- Friday afternoon was really special for a young boy battling cancer in south suburban Markham.Hoping for a moment of bliss, first responders showed up with tons of presents for the 9-year-old boy.As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, Kasey Douglas waved at the lights and sirens as emergency vehicles came down his street. What he didn't know was that they were headed straight for his house.The first responders had up to $12,000 in presents – just for Kasey."I'm trying not to cry right now," said Kasey's dad, Horace Douglas. "The smile says it all right here for Kasey."At...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Charges in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
What Is Legionnaires' Disease?
A Chicago suburb has found itself at the center of a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases, as the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Stickney Public Health District said they were investigating reports in Burbank, Illinois. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires’ disease is "a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in northern Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured early Sunday when his patrol car was struck by a suspected impaired driver. State police say it's the fourth time in the past six months that a trooper at the Lowell Post has been struck by an alleged intoxicated driver.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding
CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect leads Illinois State Police on pursuit after shooting person on I-94
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was injured, and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on Interstate 94 in Cook County Friday night. At about 10:18 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting on I-94 near 26th Street. One person was injured and taken to...
Manhunt underway for escaped suspect near Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side
Elmhurst police say a suspect escaped their custody near the golf course after kicking out the back window of a police car.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Wakes Up to Stranger in Home
(Westville, IN) - A Westville family was sleeping until a stranger made his way inside their house. Kevin Hughes, 29, is charged with residential entry. According to La Porte County Police, Hughes was intoxicated when he showed up at a home on 500 West on a bicycle wearing no shoes. Judging by footprints from his wet socks, police said he made his way into several rooms.
wjol.com
Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
KCJJ
Wanted Chicago woman arrested in Iowa City
A wanted Chicago woman has been arrested in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they encountered 28-year-old Tekara Forrest at The Quarters on Highway 6 East around 6pm Thursday. She allegedly gave the fake name “Tiara Forrest” and claimed she was 18 years old. Officers later learned she gave them her sister’s name because she was wanted on a theft charge out of Illinois.
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
Comments / 1