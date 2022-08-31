MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- Friday afternoon was really special for a young boy battling cancer in south suburban Markham.Hoping for a moment of bliss, first responders showed up with tons of presents for the 9-year-old boy.As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, Kasey Douglas waved at the lights and sirens as emergency vehicles came down his street. What he didn't know was that they were headed straight for his house.The first responders had up to $12,000 in presents – just for Kasey."I'm trying not to cry right now," said Kasey's dad, Horace Douglas. "The smile says it all right here for Kasey."At...

MARKHAM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO