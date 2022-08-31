TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's golf team is heading north to Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Labor Day weekend to open its 2022-23 season. The Rockets will be competing in the Island Resort Intercollegiate in Harris, Mich. on Sunday-Monday, Sept. 4-5. The tournament will be held at the par-72, 7,375-yard Sage Run Golf Club in Harris, Mich. with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. for Sunday's 36 holes and Monday's 18 holes. Live scoring will be available at golfstat.com.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO