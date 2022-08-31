Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Rockets Drop Pair of Matches at Michigan Invitational
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Toledo women's volleyball team (3-2) opened its weekend at the Michigan Invitational with a pair of losses on Friday. The Rockets fell to Michigan (4-0) and Loyola Chicago (3-2), with both matches ending in three sets. The first match of the day saw the...
utrockets.com
Rockets Fall to Oakland at Home, 4-1
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team (1-2-2) suffered its first setback at home to an undefeated Oakland (3-0-2) Thursday afternoon, 4-1. The Rockets surrendered a pair of first-half goals and were unable to overcome the early deficit. "It was a tough match for our players today," head...
utrockets.com
Rockets to Open 2022-23 Season at Island Resort Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's golf team is heading north to Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Labor Day weekend to open its 2022-23 season. The Rockets will be competing in the Island Resort Intercollegiate in Harris, Mich. on Sunday-Monday, Sept. 4-5. The tournament will be held at the par-72, 7,375-yard Sage Run Golf Club in Harris, Mich. with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. for Sunday's 36 holes and Monday's 18 holes. Live scoring will be available at golfstat.com.
