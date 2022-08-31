Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
abcnews4.com
5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said five people were injured in an early Sunday shooting in Charleston, the second shooting of the weekend that has the mayor calling on state legislators to reform laws concerning illegal guns and repeat offenders. Charleston police spokesman Lt. Corey Taylor said...
counton2.com
CCSO: Burglar arrested after being shot by homeowner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man accused of breaking into an Adams Run home after he was shot by a home owner. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home on Mauss Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. Two people...
The Post and Courier
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail
A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
live5news.com
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an early-morning shooting on a busy street in downtown Charleston injured five, bystanders and witnesses share their stories. The shooting took place on King Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday morning as officers responded to gunshots. Brandon Michael Walter, King Street Bar Manager, said he saw...
13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
wtoc.com
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC exclusive, a Savannah man appeared in U.S. District Court today, accused of detonating an explosive device he built and put in his ex-wife’s car while she was driving in Savannah. Attorney’s for Barry Wright, the defendant, are now asking a federal judge...
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
abcnews4.com
wpde.com
Colleton Co. man avoids 7-year prison stint by being first graduate of 'drug court'
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man "well-known to law enforcement" avoided multiple years in prison after being the first-ever graduate from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Multidisciplinary Court treatment program. Talon Barnes, 26, was addicted to methamphetamines. To pay for his drugs, he turned to...
SPD: Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia […]
live5news.com
wfmynews2.com
Savannah police remember life of officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia community is in mourning following the sudden death of a local officer. Savannah Police confirmed on Monday that 23-year-old Reginald Taylor, an officer with their department, had been heading to work around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in nearby Garden City.
WJCL
UPDATE: Body of toddler who disappeared Wednesday found in pond near his Beaufort County home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Port Royal Police Department officials said the body of a 3-year-old boy, who was reported missing on Wednesday evening, was found in a pond behind his home. Mason Henley was last seen on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community shortly before 7 p.m....
live5news.com
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from...
NCPD: Woman accused of hitting person with vehicle during altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of hitting a person with a vehicle amid a dispute in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. along the 2000 block of W. Jimtown Drive. Police arrived at the location and met with a […]
WJCL
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
