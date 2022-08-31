ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
CCSO: Burglar arrested after being shot by homeowner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man accused of breaking into an Adams Run home after he was shot by a home owner. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home on Mauss Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. Two people...
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail

A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
Deputies looking for missing teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
Man, 25, arrested after deadly overnight shooting in North Charleston

UPDATE (Sept. 4)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Teresa Jenkins of Hollywood. ___ NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an address off Fairwind Drive around midnight Friday after […]
SPD: Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia […]
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
