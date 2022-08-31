Read full article on original website
Pal Day at the Twin Falls County Fair
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday is the final day of the Twin Falls County Fair and for the final day, the carnival rides are two for $40. “She has the whole day, we’re going, we came here at like 10 o’clock and we’re going to like 10 or midnight,” said fairgoer Aimee.
How did this weekend’s record heat impact the Twin Falls County Fair?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Monday is the last day of the Twin Falls County Fair, and many attendees are saying this year was unlike any other, due to the scorching heat that plagued the six-day event. “We have had some 90-degree days before, but maybe one or two in...
With 4A golf now in the fall, area schools adjust
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 4A and 5A golf in Idaho is now during the Fall semester. Multiple 4A schools within the area are adjusting to the change.
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
