Pal Day at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday is the final day of the Twin Falls County Fair and for the final day, the carnival rides are two for $40. “She has the whole day, we’re going, we came here at like 10 o’clock and we’re going to like 10 or midnight,” said fairgoer Aimee.
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
