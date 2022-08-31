Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
425magazine.com
Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location
The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
waterlandblog.com
Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden’s Ice Cream Social will be Sat., Sept. 17
Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden’s annual Ice Cream Social will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m. https://highlinegarden.org, or email [email protected]. Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave South in SeaTac:. EDITOR’S NOTE: Since South King Media’s inception in 2007,...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Video composite of early morning Northern Lights
Taken by Tom St. John from 3:20-4 a.m. Sunday. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can verify your identity before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Get revved up for Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 11
The Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show returns Sunday, Sept. 11 with 8,000-plus spectators enjoying the 250-plus classic cars and motorcycles that fill the streets. This event, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, is for the whole family, from hardcore gearhead to the smallest child. The car show runs...
shorelineareanews.com
The perfect gift for the hard-to-buy-for person: Building Seattle’s State Route 99 Supertunnel - Journey from light to light
We all have them. That person who is just impossible to buy for. Usually a male - a father, brother, husband, partner - whose hobbies are so expensive they are out of reach and who doesn't seem to really want anything else. The solution is at hand - and it's...
waterlandblog.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze in homeless encampment Sunday
Puget Sound Fire and South King Fire & Rescue teamed up on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 to extinguish a homeless encampment fire in the 24300 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent (map below). Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. The cause of the fire is...
425magazine.com
The Barking Frog Has a New Menu
When the Barking Frog’s Bobby Moore passed on his executive chef title to Executive Sous Chef Dylan Herrick this summer, it marked the end of a 20-plus-year legacy. But it also presented an exciting new chapter for this Eastside staple in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capitolhillseattle.com
This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center
The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
KING-5
Tacoma homicide rate on historic pace
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at an intersection. It marks the second Tacoma killing in the last two days.
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waterlandblog.com
Hydros will race on Angle Lake the weekend of Sept. 9-11
The Frank Hansen Memorial Boat Race is returning to Angle Lake in SeaTac this year with new features and an expanded schedule during the weekend of Sept. 9-11, 2022. The same as in previous years, there will be two full days of boat racing excitement on the west leg of the lake from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
My Clallam County
Free concert set for Sequim Monday
SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
Search is called off for nine people presumed dead after float plane crash in Seattle: Coast guard found one body before looking throughout the night
The Coast Guard have abandoned the search for nine people, including one child, who are presumed dead after a seaplane crashed in Washington's Mutiny Bay near Seattle. Emergency services scrambled to the scene after aircraft went down around 3:30pm on Sunday on its way to Renton Municipal Airport - a 50 minute flight.
livingsnoqualmie.com
A Major Project Will Affect Westbound I-90 Travel During September Near Issaquah
Just before the I90 pavement project started on Aug. 30 in North Bend between exits 31 & 32 started, Living Snoqualmie was asked by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) if we had any questions about the repairs. We did and submitted our questions. The next day, WSDOT completed...
Investigation underway after man shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a...
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
shorelineareanews.com
Seattle Police announce arrest in Aurora homicide
Seattle police have announced an arrest in the shooting of a 44 year old man and the wounding of a 46 year old man in the 14300 block of Aurora on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. UPDATE: Officers arrested the suspect in this case, a 47-year-old man, Thursday evening on Aurora Avenue.
q13fox.com
Report: Spokane civil rights activist aboard plane that crashed into Puget Sound; all passengers presumed dead
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - One person has died, and nine others are missing after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon. The plane went down shortly after 3 p.m. near Mutiny Bay. Initial calls to 9-1-1 indicated that the plane crash-landed nose first into the water....
Comments / 0