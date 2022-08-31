ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
425magazine.com

Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location

The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
BELLEVUE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden’s Ice Cream Social will be Sat., Sept. 17

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden’s annual Ice Cream Social will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m. https://highlinegarden.org, or email [email protected]. Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave South in SeaTac:. EDITOR’S NOTE: Since South King Media’s inception in 2007,...
SEATAC, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Des Moines, WA
Government
City
Des Moines, WA
City
Home, WA
Des Moines, WA
Lifestyle
myedmondsnews.com

Get revved up for Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 11

The Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show returns Sunday, Sept. 11 with 8,000-plus spectators enjoying the 250-plus classic cars and motorcycles that fill the streets. This event, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, is for the whole family, from hardcore gearhead to the smallest child. The car show runs...
EDMONDS, WA
waterlandblog.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze in homeless encampment Sunday

Puget Sound Fire and South King Fire & Rescue teamed up on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 to extinguish a homeless encampment fire in the 24300 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent (map below). Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. The cause of the fire is...
KENT, WA
425magazine.com

The Barking Frog Has a New Menu

When the Barking Frog’s Bobby Moore passed on his executive chef title to Executive Sous Chef Dylan Herrick this summer, it marked the end of a 20-plus-year legacy. But it also presented an exciting new chapter for this Eastside staple in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country. This...
WOODINVILLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Arcade#Marina Mercantile Please#The Marina Mercantile
capitolhillseattle.com

This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center

The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
waterlandblog.com

Hydros will race on Angle Lake the weekend of Sept. 9-11

The Frank Hansen Memorial Boat Race is returning to Angle Lake in SeaTac this year with new features and an expanded schedule during the weekend of Sept. 9-11, 2022. The same as in previous years, there will be two full days of boat racing excitement on the west leg of the lake from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
SEATAC, WA
My Clallam County

Free concert set for Sequim Monday

SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
SEQUIM, WA
Daily Mail

Search is called off for nine people presumed dead after float plane crash in Seattle: Coast guard found one body before looking throughout the night

The Coast Guard have abandoned the search for nine people, including one child, who are presumed dead after a seaplane crashed in Washington's Mutiny Bay near Seattle. Emergency services scrambled to the scene after aircraft went down around 3:30pm on Sunday on its way to Renton Municipal Airport - a 50 minute flight.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Seattle Police announce arrest in Aurora homicide

Seattle police have announced an arrest in the shooting of a 44 year old man and the wounding of a 46 year old man in the 14300 block of Aurora on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. UPDATE: Officers arrested the suspect in this case, a 47-year-old man, Thursday evening on Aurora Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy