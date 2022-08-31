ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Veteran’s Park hosted the Warrior Two Mile Invitational

ALABASTER–Briarwood, Calera, Thompson, Montevallo, Indian Springs, Helena, Pelham, and Helena were just a few of the several cross country teams to compete in the Warrior Two Mile Run at Veteran’s Park in Alabaster on Thursday, Sept 1. Briarwood placed third out of the 12 schools that participated in...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

N’spirations Salon opens in Alabaster

ALABASTER – A new hair salon opened last week in Alabaster, providing customers with both good hair and good friends. “After COVID, I realized we all want relationships and our people,” salon owner Mehgen Overton said. “I wanted to open something small and intimate. A place where you could find your stylist and a friend.”
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera’s offense takes a hit from Benjamin Russell

ALEXANDER CITY – In a defensive battle between Calera and Benjamin Russell was intense for the third week of the season, however, one offense created some early separation for their defense to work with. The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-0 lead at the half, as Calera’s offense struggled...
CALERA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Pelham, AL
Lifestyle
City
Pelham, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Hoover, AL
Lifestyle
Shelby Reporter

Helena falls to Homewood in tight region-opening game

HELENA – Trailing 14-0 to start the second half of a big region opener against Homewood, the Helena Huskies put together a spirited effort in the third quarter that saw them score 15 unanswered to take a 15-14 lead. Unfortunately for the Huskies, Homewood bounced back with a big...
HELENA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy