Shelby Reporter
Veteran’s Park hosted the Warrior Two Mile Invitational
ALABASTER–Briarwood, Calera, Thompson, Montevallo, Indian Springs, Helena, Pelham, and Helena were just a few of the several cross country teams to compete in the Warrior Two Mile Run at Veteran’s Park in Alabaster on Thursday, Sept 1. Briarwood placed third out of the 12 schools that participated in...
Shelby Reporter
N’spirations Salon opens in Alabaster
ALABASTER – A new hair salon opened last week in Alabaster, providing customers with both good hair and good friends. “After COVID, I realized we all want relationships and our people,” salon owner Mehgen Overton said. “I wanted to open something small and intimate. A place where you could find your stylist and a friend.”
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea leaves it all on the field in 1-point loss to Tuscaloosa County
CHELSEA – On a special night at Chelsea High School, the outcome wasn’t the one the Hornets’ football team was hoping for, but they left no doubt they were going for the win and nothing short. That was no more evident than in the final two minutes...
Shelby Reporter
Calera’s offense takes a hit from Benjamin Russell
ALEXANDER CITY – In a defensive battle between Calera and Benjamin Russell was intense for the third week of the season, however, one offense created some early separation for their defense to work with. The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-0 lead at the half, as Calera’s offense struggled...
Shelby Reporter
Helena falls to Homewood in tight region-opening game
HELENA – Trailing 14-0 to start the second half of a big region opener against Homewood, the Helena Huskies put together a spirited effort in the third quarter that saw them score 15 unanswered to take a 15-14 lead. Unfortunately for the Huskies, Homewood bounced back with a big...
