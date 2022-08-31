ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr stonewalls Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0

Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0 during this Iowa football game. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr moved in front of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-0 to begin the second quarter. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr steamrolled...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Retooled Coyotes hit the field Saturday to take on Kansas State

The South Dakota Coyote football program has had close calls in recent years against FBS programs in the state of Kansas, but haven’t been able to get the big win. The Coyotes head back to Manhattan, Kansas for the second time in four years, where they take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Hinton, IA
City
Spencer, IA
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Sports
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City S.C. East mauls Sioux City S.C. North in strong effort 28-2

Sioux City S.C. East controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-2 win against Sioux City S.C. North at Sioux City North High on September 2 in Iowa football action. The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 54-0 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland school lunch menus

Tuesday: Chicken Pattie/Bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk. Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk. Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk. Friday: 4 x 6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, f. fr. chocolate...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Sioux City Journal

Train

Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

ArtSplash returns to Sioux City this weekend

SIOUX CITY — Organizers and volunteers spent much of Friday preparing the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the start of ArtSplash. Celebrating visual, performing and even, the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to downtown for the second year in a row. The festival is taking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Meetings, Events

Loess Hills Chapter OES will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Honor Associate Matron and Grandparents. Refreshments: Laura Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Vasa, Swedish American Fraternal Organization, will meet at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10 at United Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Swedish pea soup and...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Luton#Bluff#Sergeant#Dutch Invitational#Sb L#Woodbury Central#Rams
Sioux City Journal

Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland woman recounts battle with lung cancer

SIOUX CITY — Luann Graff is beating the odds. The 74-year-old Siouxland woman was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in January 2016 and given just six to 12 months to live. Six and a half years later, Graff is working at Heart & Soul Treasures Flea Market, a business she opened with her son, Brad, in March 2021.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy