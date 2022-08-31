Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr stonewalls Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0
Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0 during this Iowa football game. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr moved in front of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-0 to begin the second quarter. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr steamrolled...
Sioux City Journal
PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Dakota Valley puts Trae Piel's speed to use in all three aspects
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Trae Piel doesn’t get very many chances on offense, mainly because he’s also needed on defense and special teams. Piel, a Dakota Valley High School football junior, has a lot of speed, and he used it to help the Panthers beat Vermillion 15-8 last week in the DakotaDome.
Sioux City Journal
A look at other Sioux City, Iowa, area college playoff games for Sept. 3, 2022
Briefly: The Chargers continue their homestand this week, and it’s No. 21 Dordt that comes to Memorial Field to open up GPAC play. The Briar Cliff defense just couldn’t get off the field defensively last Saturday night. Briar Cliff opened the 2022 season with a 42-24 loss to...
Sioux City Journal
Retooled Coyotes hit the field Saturday to take on Kansas State
The South Dakota Coyote football program has had close calls in recent years against FBS programs in the state of Kansas, but haven’t been able to get the big win. The Coyotes head back to Manhattan, Kansas for the second time in four years, where they take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football highlights
Sergeant Bluff-Luton plays Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in football action Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East mauls Sioux City S.C. North in strong effort 28-2
Sioux City S.C. East controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-2 win against Sioux City S.C. North at Sioux City North High on September 2 in Iowa football action. The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 54-0 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland school lunch menus
Tuesday: Chicken Pattie/Bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk. Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk. Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk. Friday: 4 x 6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, f. fr. chocolate...
Sioux City Journal
Train
Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
Sioux City Journal
ArtSplash returns to Sioux City this weekend
SIOUX CITY — Organizers and volunteers spent much of Friday preparing the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the start of ArtSplash. Celebrating visual, performing and even, the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to downtown for the second year in a row. The festival is taking...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
Sioux City Journal
Meetings, Events
Loess Hills Chapter OES will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Honor Associate Matron and Grandparents. Refreshments: Laura Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Vasa, Swedish American Fraternal Organization, will meet at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10 at United Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Swedish pea soup and...
Sioux City Journal
Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation
SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Teenage skateboarder struck by vehicle in Sioux City street, sustains life-threatening injuries
SIOUX CITY -- A teenager riding a skateboard in a street sustained life-threatening injuries early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle. As of Friday morning the teen was still in critical condition. Sioux City police officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of the skateboarder being struck...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland woman recounts battle with lung cancer
SIOUX CITY — Luann Graff is beating the odds. The 74-year-old Siouxland woman was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in January 2016 and given just six to 12 months to live. Six and a half years later, Graff is working at Heart & Soul Treasures Flea Market, a business she opened with her son, Brad, in March 2021.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (45) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
