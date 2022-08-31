ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois County Sunday. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the teen, who wasn't wearing a safety device as the wreck took place, was driving a jeep south on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop. It ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead behind north St. Louis home

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood Sunday evening. Just before 7:30 p.m., a man was found lying on the ground behind a home in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said the man had puncture wounds but no other death surrounding his death has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Beaufort teen hospitalized after UTV crash in Gasconade County

A Beaufort teenager was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a UTV crash in rural Gasconade County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, an unidentified 13-year-old Hermann girl was driving a UTV...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

4 men shot during apparent drive-by shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. after two men were shooting from a car. Police said a 65-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to his torso. As he was rushed to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
Washington Missourian

Robertsville woman hurt in one-vehicle crash

A Robertsville woman was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on a rural Franklin County highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Kara L. Kramer, 24, was driving a 2007 Mazda 6 southbound on...
ROBERTSVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus

A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
5 On Your Side

Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri. At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
KMOV

3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

