kfmo.com
Sunday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois County Sunday. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the teen, who wasn't wearing a safety device as the wreck took place, was driving a jeep south on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop. It ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
Missouri school bus driver killed in crash south of St. Louis
A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri.
Downtown St. Louis shooting kills one, injures 2 others
A man was shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
KMOV
Man found dead behind north St. Louis home
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood Sunday evening. Just before 7:30 p.m., a man was found lying on the ground behind a home in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said the man had puncture wounds but no other death surrounding his death has been released.
Washington Missourian
Beaufort teen hospitalized after UTV crash in Gasconade County
A Beaufort teenager was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a UTV crash in rural Gasconade County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, an unidentified 13-year-old Hermann girl was driving a UTV...
4 men injured in quadruple shooting in St. Louis Monday
ST. LOUIS — Four men were shot Monday evening in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood. The shooting took place at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue, according to St. Louis Metro police. One victim, a 65-year-old man, was shot once. Police said he was awake...
KMOV
4 men shot during apparent drive-by shooting in North City
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
Washington Missourian
Robertsville woman hurt in one-vehicle crash
A Robertsville woman was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on a rural Franklin County highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Kara L. Kramer, 24, was driving a 2007 Mazda 6 southbound on...
Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
KSDK
4 people injured in shooting on Red Bud Avenue Monday
Four men were injured in a shooting just after 6 p.m. Monday evening. St. Louis police reported all four victims as stable.
KMOV
Memorial road sign honoring fallen St. Louis City officer to be displayed at I-44 and Hampton Avenue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers along Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue will soon see a daily reminder of sacrifice and appreciation, as a memorial sign honoring fallen St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is installed. On Sunday, the Bohannon family hosted a memorial dedication and unveiling of the...
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri. At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
Franklin County man dead after suffering gunshot wound, investigation underway
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
Hazelwood woman killed in vicious attack; husband charged with murder
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — After several hours on the run, police confirmed early Monday morning that 40-year-old Gregory Smith III was in custody and now faces charges for his wife's murder. From the outside, Lightwood Drive in Hazelwood appears to be a pleasant place to live. "This is a very...
KMOV
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
