KFVS12
Folks gather in southern Illinois for jazz festival
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in the three-state region came together this weekend for a jazz festival in the Heartland. It’s called the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival and is taking place at the Fort Defiance Park just south of Cairo. The Harold S. Jones Fine...
KFVS12
Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill.
KFVS12
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert City to host event teaching basic paddling skills
CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City will host Paddle Skills Day, a day of instruction to teach basic paddling skills in the Calvert City Golf and Country Club swimming pool. Paddle Skills Day will be on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will provide kayaks, paddles and life jackets and is free and open to the public. Children and adults are welcome to participate. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
kentuckytoday.com
Murray FBC welcomes new pastor, recognizes 50-year employee
MURRAY, Ky. (KT) — Murray First Baptist Church added to its historic legacy on Aug. 28, calling a senior pastor and recognizing a staff member for 50 years of service at that church. Will McKay, church health team leader for the Arkansas Baptist Convention, was extended a call as...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lone Oak Huck's hosting yard sale fundraiser to by Christmas gifts for local kids
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Now through Sept. 3, the Huck's on Lone Oak Road in McCracken County, Kentucky, is holding a Karing for Kids Fundraiser Yard Sale. Angela Hale with the local Huck's location says last year's fundraiser brought in more than $206,000 to buy Christmas presents for local children.
KFVS12
2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hundreds of volunteers serve community during 2022 Project United
PADUCAH — It only takes one person to make a difference, but it takes hundreds to impact a community. Friday, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County held its annual community-wide day of service: Project United. About 460 volunteers showed up to help make a difference in their community. More...
kbsi23.com
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
wsiu.org
The Chocolate Factory celebrates 45 years of business
A Pope County business celebrated their 45th anniversary Thursday. The Chocolate Factory in Golconda celebrated being open for 45 years by offering customers ice cream cones and fountain drinks for 45 cents. Manager Angela Bailey says unlike a lot of businesses today, most of their sales are not through the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years
PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KFVS12
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County
The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky
Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/2 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 2. Paducah Tilghman , Mayfield 16, Paducah Tilghman 14.
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Public Schools names new district instructional coach
Paducah Public Schools announced the hiring of a new district instructional coach on Friday. As a member of the Paducah Instructional Team, Christal Crane will provide instructional assistance and professional development to teachers and administrators, mainly at Paducah Tilghman High School. Crane has worked in education for nine years, previously...
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans lane restriction on KY 402/Aurora Highway
PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and paving along a section of KY 402/Aurora Highway in southeastern Marshall County starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. This milling and asphalt paving project along KY 402/Aurora Highway runs from the East Fork Clarks River Bridge, extending eastward...
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities looking for Graves teen
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Deputies said Friday that 15-year-old Melody Allen was reported to be missing or a runaway. Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray pajama bottoms, a black and white hoodie, and black tennis shoes as she left her home near Sedalia around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
ksmu.org
Shrinking population and economic decline add to Jackson's water woes
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
