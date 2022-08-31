ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, IL

Folks gather in southern Illinois for jazz festival

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in the three-state region came together this weekend for a jazz festival in the Heartland. It’s called the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival and is taking place at the Fort Defiance Park just south of Cairo. The Harold S. Jones Fine...
Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill.

Two children died and five others were injured in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Mo.
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
Calvert City to host event teaching basic paddling skills

CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City will host Paddle Skills Day, a day of instruction to teach basic paddling skills in the Calvert City Golf and Country Club swimming pool. Paddle Skills Day will be on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will provide kayaks, paddles and life jackets and is free and open to the public. Children and adults are welcome to participate. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Murray FBC welcomes new pastor, recognizes 50-year employee

MURRAY, Ky. (KT) — Murray First Baptist Church added to its historic legacy on Aug. 28, calling a senior pastor and recognizing a staff member for 50 years of service at that church. Will McKay, church health team leader for the Arkansas Baptist Convention, was extended a call as...
2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co.

Two children died and five others were injured in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County.
Hundreds of volunteers serve community during 2022 Project United

PADUCAH — It only takes one person to make a difference, but it takes hundreds to impact a community. Friday, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County held its annual community-wide day of service: Project United. About 460 volunteers showed up to help make a difference in their community. More...
The Chocolate Factory celebrates 45 years of business

A Pope County business celebrated their 45th anniversary Thursday. The Chocolate Factory in Golconda celebrated being open for 45 years by offering customers ice cream cones and fountain drinks for 45 cents. Manager Angela Bailey says unlike a lot of businesses today, most of their sales are not through the...
Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years

PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County

New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Calloway County.
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky

Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
9/2 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 2. Paducah Tilghman , Mayfield 16, Paducah Tilghman 14.
Paducah Public Schools names new district instructional coach

Paducah Public Schools announced the hiring of a new district instructional coach on Friday. As a member of the Paducah Instructional Team, Christal Crane will provide instructional assistance and professional development to teachers and administrators, mainly at Paducah Tilghman High School. Crane has worked in education for nine years, previously...
KYTC plans lane restriction on KY 402/Aurora Highway

PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and paving along a section of KY 402/Aurora Highway in southeastern Marshall County starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. This milling and asphalt paving project along KY 402/Aurora Highway runs from the East Fork Clarks River Bridge, extending eastward...
Authorities looking for Graves teen

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Deputies said Friday that 15-year-old Melody Allen was reported to be missing or a runaway. Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray pajama bottoms, a black and white hoodie, and black tennis shoes as she left her home near Sedalia around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shrinking population and economic decline add to Jackson's water woes

Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
