Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

4 Lakers to Watch This Season

As the Los Angeles Lakers preseason approaches, there are many young players to watch. After a tough season last year, the Lakers are looking at their young stars to make a big impact. Here are four players to watch. Austin Reaves. Austin Reaves started last season as an undrafted rookie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas

First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
BOSTON, MA
#Celtics#Du Jour#Nets
Yardbarker

Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving interest from Boston Celtics

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
BOSTON, MA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp

Lakers fans, are you comfortable with another season with Russell Westbrook in Forum blue and gold?. It looks more and more like the Lakers have grown comfortable (to use Dan Woike’s word from the LA Times) with the idea of at least starting the season with him. After spending the summer looking for a trade that moved Westbrook out of town (they haven’t stopped but a deal appears unlikely in the short term), the Lakers are readying to move into training camp with Westbrook in a key role. The latest reports along those lines come from Marc Stein, who reports Westbrook will attend LeBron James‘ traditional pre-season minicamp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'

While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Stephon Gilmore: Relationship with Patriots 'reached a point of no return'

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is playing with his fourth team after a short stint in Carolina. He started in Buffalo before signing with the Patriots. New England traded the two-time All-Pro midseason for only a sixth-round draft pick in return. Gilmore was injured at the time, but the compensation the Patriots received never made a ton of sense. Recently, though, Gilmore elaborated on the situation that deteriorated in New England, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.
NFL
markerzone.com

BOSTON'S NEWEST GOALIE UNVEILS NEW 'HAPPY GILMORE' INSPIRED MASK

Keith Kinkaid is a 167-game NHL veteran, having played for three NHL clubs -- the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Rangers. This summer, Kinkaid signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins, and according to him, his new mask is his personal favorite so far in his career.
BOSTON, MA

