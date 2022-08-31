Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
Scot Pollard and fellow Boston Celtics alum Kevin Garnett reportedly nearly fought on the 2008 title team
We don’t want to think about who might win in a fight between Boston Celtics 2008 title team member Scot Pollard and Kevin Garnett, but, per Pollard, he and The Big Ticket nearly came to blows when they were teammates on the Celtics. Given the very large personalities of...
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
2-time NBA champ stirs the pot by asking why Kobe Bryant-led teams aren’t as publicized as the Showtime Lakers
Sacramento Kings guard Quinn Cook, who has won championships with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, recently stirred things up on social media by asking a thought-provoking question about the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers. Many Twitter users answered Cook, with plenty of them providing compelling arguments as to why...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Contingency Plan Should L.A. Keep Russell Westbrook
Can Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley co-exist?
Celtics icon gives Jazz exec Danny Ainge his flowers for absolute coup in Donovan Mitchell trade
Danny Ainge is no stranger to making franchise-altering trades. After previously wheeling and dealing in favor of the Boston Celtics, he just pulled off two more in the span of two months for the Utah Jazz. The Jazz executive moved franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in trades netting...
New York Knicks’ trio of big men will excel in 2022-23
New York Knicks fans have much to celebrate when it comes to big men. Record-breaker Mitchell Robinson is back with
Kyrie Irving makes surprising revelation about himself
Short of jumping the Grand Canyon Evel Knievel-style to test out Newton’s laws of physics, Kyrie Irving can’t really do too much more to shock us these days. But his latest comments about himself this week were at least a little bit surprising. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving...
4 Lakers to Watch This Season
As the Los Angeles Lakers preseason approaches, there are many young players to watch. After a tough season last year, the Lakers are looking at their young stars to make a big impact. Here are four players to watch. Austin Reaves. Austin Reaves started last season as an undrafted rookie...
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
76ers Rival Celtics Lost a Key Addition Due to Injury
Boston Celtics acquisition Danilo Gallinari will miss the 2022-2023 season.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas
First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
Yardbarker
Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving interest from Boston Celtics
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
Boston Celtics eyeing Carmelo Anthony, ‘traction’ towards deal before 2022-’23 season
The 2022-’23 NBA season is fast approaching and future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony is weighing his future with interest
NBC Sports
Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp
Lakers fans, are you comfortable with another season with Russell Westbrook in Forum blue and gold?. It looks more and more like the Lakers have grown comfortable (to use Dan Woike’s word from the LA Times) with the idea of at least starting the season with him. After spending the summer looking for a trade that moved Westbrook out of town (they haven’t stopped but a deal appears unlikely in the short term), the Lakers are readying to move into training camp with Westbrook in a key role. The latest reports along those lines come from Marc Stein, who reports Westbrook will attend LeBron James‘ traditional pre-season minicamp.
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
Jayson Tatum or Luka Doncic? NBA Scouts Make Their Pick
NBA scouts shared their opinions about whether they'd take Luka Doncic or Jayson Tatum over the next five years.
NBA・
Stephon Gilmore: Relationship with Patriots 'reached a point of no return'
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is playing with his fourth team after a short stint in Carolina. He started in Buffalo before signing with the Patriots. New England traded the two-time All-Pro midseason for only a sixth-round draft pick in return. Gilmore was injured at the time, but the compensation the Patriots received never made a ton of sense. Recently, though, Gilmore elaborated on the situation that deteriorated in New England, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.
NFL・
markerzone.com
BOSTON'S NEWEST GOALIE UNVEILS NEW 'HAPPY GILMORE' INSPIRED MASK
Keith Kinkaid is a 167-game NHL veteran, having played for three NHL clubs -- the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Rangers. This summer, Kinkaid signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins, and according to him, his new mask is his personal favorite so far in his career.
