FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch continues for Labor Day, heavy rain still possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flood Watch continues for most of the region through Monday night. Stay weather aware and keep an eye on your creeks and streams. Even if you have today off, I don’t think you will be getting outside much. Umbrellas and rain gear will be needed if you do venture out. Chances for showers and storms are possible all day and well into the nighttime hours. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible, with some higher amounts if you get caught in a heavier band. I cannot stress enough how important it is not to drive through floodwater. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. It is not putting you, anyone else in the car and first responders at risk over something you can easily avoid.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in effect through Monday night
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy Labor Day is on tap across the mountains with several rounds of rain likely. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday night. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Tonight through Monday night. Scattered showers and storms are likely across...
Heat returns as storm chances loom
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Distinctly warmer and more muggy around the mountains today, a running theme in our forecast as we head into the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms could also unfortunately make their reappearance as well. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Models have been catching back on to the...
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - September 2, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have reached week 3 of the high school football season in the commonwealth and we have plenty of big matchups to get to on this week’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime!. You can watch all the action above.
Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Roots is hosting a flood relief event to support flood survivors. The event has been going on at Mountain Motor Speedway in Letcher County, and it includes bands along with resources helping flood victims. Board chair of the Hemphill Community Center Gwen Johnson said people...
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
ARH flood relief distribution center still needs volunteers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to give you an update on the ARH disaster relief distribution center at the old JCPenney building in Hazard. ARH tells us at least 3500 people representing families have stopped by the distribution center. In turn, the regional CEO said more than 14 thousand people have been helped by the center.
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Johnson Central at North Laurel
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in two weeks (thanks, Pike County Bowl!), the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week is featuring a team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten. This week, it is the No. 3 Johnson Central Golden Eagles heading to London to take...
Local churches partner with Walmart to host bike giveaway in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two churches in the region partnered with Walmart to give away bikes for free in Whitesburg today. The idea all started when Brian Hogg, pastor of Mountain Life Church, took some friends and colleagues around to see the devastation. “I took them for a tour of...
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
Local churches housing volunteers from across the country
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - First Baptist Church in Hazard has been housing volunteers from across the state and beyond since the flood. Pastor Tim Reynolds says nearly 250 volunteers have stayed at Hazard FBC and his goal is to serve the people serving his community. “We knew that this wasn’t...
One person arrested after shots fired in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A heavy police presence was reported near downtown Hazard Saturday night. Officials said someone shot at police, and police returned fire. Police confirmed the shooter was later arrested. There are no reports of injuries. The identity of the shooter was not released.
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
