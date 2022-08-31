ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Column: In blow to public health, judge tosses FDA lawsuit targeting a clinic offering unproven stem cell treatments

By Michael Hiltzik
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6BjJ_0hcqYCG200

A federal judge in Riverside declared a California stem cell treatment firm to be exempt from Food and Drug Administration regulations, opening the door to the further proliferation of clinics offering therapies the FDA says are scientifically unproven and potentially dangerous.

In the ruling issued late Tuesday, Judge Jesus G. Bernal of Riverside declined to block California Stem Cell Treatment Center from continuing to offer purported stem cell treatments to customers.

Bernal accepted the center's position that its treatments qualified for an exception from FDA regulations, in part because they were tantamount to surgical procedures.

Stem cells have been called everything from cure-alls to miracle treatments. But don’t believe the hype.
Food and Drug Administration warns public against unproven stem cell treatments

Bernal's ruling, which came more than a year after a seven-day trial in May 2021 and closing arguments last August, potentially undermines a years-long FDA crackdown on clinics claiming that stem cells can treat or cure conditions including orthopedic injuries, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, multiple sclerosis, and erectile dysfunction .

The "defendants are engaged in the practice of medicine," Bernal ruled, "not the manufacture of pharmaceuticals."

The FDA regulations, however, define drugs much more broadly than the "manufacture of pharmaceuticals" — rather, as any article that is "intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease." Any such articles, the agency says, must have agency approval — and the California center's treatments do not.

"To me, the language of his ruling sounded almost like it was written by the defendants," Paul S. Knoepfler, a UC Davis stem cell biologist who has been tracking the proliferation of such clinics for years, observed in his laboratory blog .

"The Bernal ruling will not be a good thing for careful oversight of stem cell clinic practices," Knoepfler said. "It’s concerning to think about more people being put at risk."

Knoepfler suggested that the FDA would feel duty-bound to appeal Bernal's ruling in order to protect its regulatory campaign, and because it conflicts with federal court rulings in a nearly identical case the FDA brought against Florida clinics in Miami federal court.

The agency told me by email that it is "reviewing the court’s decision and does not have further comment at this time."

Bioethicist Leigh Turner of UC Irvine, who has collaborated with Knoepfler on tracking the growth of the stem cell clinic industry, agreed that Bernal's ruling is "an enormous setback for the FDA in an area where they've struggled for many years.... For people who work in this industry, it's great news. But not for anyone concerned about patient safety, misinformation or disinformation."

As part of its crackdown, the FDA has written hundreds of letters warning stem cell clinics that they're violating the law, and has pursued some in court.

After issuing regulations in 2017 declaring that treatments using unproven stem cell therapies were illegal, the FDA suspended its enforcement for more than three years to give clinic operators time to comply with FDA rules. The agency's forbearance, however, opened the door to a further proliferation of suspect clinics.

By March 2021, according to a survey by Turner , nearly 1,500 U.S. businesses were pitching the suspect treatments at more than 2,700 clinics, reflecting a torrent of openings since 2016, when Turner and Knoepfler jointly started tracking the field.

"More than four times as many businesses than were identified five years ago are selling stem cell products that are not FDA-approved and lack convincing evidence of safety and efficacy," Turner wrote last year.

Some clinics have charged customers more than $10,000 for the unproven treatments, plying the customers with unsupported claims of medical success . The fees are seldom, if ever, covered by health insurance. Some treatments resulted in serious medical complications .

The FDA also has warned the public that "some patients seeking cures and remedies are vulnerable to stem cell treatments that are illegal and potentially harmful ."

The FDA has approved stem cell treatments only for disorders of the blood-producing, or hematopoietic, system. No other stem cell treatment claims have been scientifically validated, the agency says.

"Stem cells have been called everything from cure-alls to miracle treatments," the agency says in its public warning. "But don’t believe the hype."

Bernal's ruling conflicts with a 2019 decision by U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro of Miami, who ordered a Florida clinic shut down after the FDA asserted that its purported stem cell therapies were scientifically unproven and illegal.

Ungaro's decision was upheld last year by the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which found that the clinic's claim of exemption from FDA regulation on grounds similar to those claimed by the California center, didn't apply. "No reasonable fact-finder could disagree," the three-judge appellate panel ruled.

As it happens, in its finding the appellate panel specifically rejected an earlier ruling by Bernal, in which he denied the FDA's request for a preliminary injunction against the California center and set the case for trial. The appellate ruling isn't binding precedent for federal courts outside the 11th Circuit, which covers parts of the Southeast.

The FDA's lawsuits against the Florida clinic and the California center were almost identical and filed on the same day, May 9, 2018. In both cases, the agency asserted that the clinics were in effect purveying illegal drugs as defined by federal law.

The lawsuits were part of an agency effort to clamp down on the burgeoning trade in stem cell-related therapies. The California lawsuit named the center's founders, Elliott Lander and Mark Berman, as defendants. Berman died in April

The California Stem Cell Treatment Center has operated clinics in Beverly Hills and Rancho Mirage, and provides treatment protocols and other assistance to other clinics around the country.

In its Florida and California lawsuits, the FDA targeted a widespread practice utilized by both clinics in which fat cells are extracted from a customer by liposuction. The extraction is treated to produce a fluid purportedly rich in stem cells known as a "stromal vascular fraction" or SVF, which is injected back into the same subject.

Both sets of defendants asserted in their defense that their activities qualified for exceptions from FDA drug regulations afforded to surgical procedures involving the use of a patient's own tissues as well as the use of "minimally manipulated" tissues. The agency's position is that the fat extractions are so heavily treated before the reinjections that the treatments fall outside those exceptions.

In his ruling, Bernal drew extensively and verbatim from California Stem Cell Treatment Center's proposed findings of facts and scarcely at all from the FDA's proposal. His ruling incorporated several scientific errors, according to Knoepfler.

For example, Bernal accepted the center's assertion that "unlike manufactured drugs, the SVF Surgical Procedure does not create any cellular or tissue-based product that did not previously exist within the patient.”

In fact, Knoepler says, "there is no equivalent of SVF already in the body."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

War Machine
5d ago

Ya...Big Pharma hates competition. California actually did something correct for a change.

Reply
5
Related
MedicalXpress

Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Florida court turns off wifi to block live reporting of Trump hearing

A Florida court has turned off its wifi in an attempt to block live reporting of a hearing concerning former President Donald Trump. “Bad news friends. Florida court is turning wi-fi off to block the media from reporting the Trump hearing in real-time,” Justice Department reporter Sarah Lynch of the Reuters news agency tweeted on Thursday. “This truly sucks and I don’t understand it. We do this in DC District Court all the time. It makes courts accessible to the public. I am beyond annoyed.”She added: “I am told texting during the hearing is also BANNED. So our reporter...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Stem Cells#Riverside
The Associated Press

New study reveals positive long-term impact of switching from cigarettes to glo™

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- The full results from a year-long study showed that smokers switching exclusively to glo, BAT’s flagship Tobacco Heating Product (THP), achieved significant and sustained improvements in several indicators of potential harm associated with early disease development compared to smokers who continued to smoke. This included lung disease, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (CVD). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005032/en/ glo devices being tested in laboratories at BAT’s global R&D centre in Southampton, UK(Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Pelosi Flags California’s Concerns With National Privacy Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says she’s working to address California’s concerns with a bipartisan bill that would give American consumers cross-sector data privacy protections. The American Data Protection and Privacy Act (H.R. 8152) has faced pushback from California lawmakers who worry it may undermine their state law....
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Pfizer criticised by conservatives for excluding white and Asian applicants from scholarship programme

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has drawn criticism on the right for apparently excluding Asian and white Americans from applying to its graduate training programme.The Breakthrough Fellowship Program, which Pfizer launched this year with the intention of increasing minority representation, is open to students who are US citizens and who represent a range of backgrounds. Pfizer asks that applicants meet the programme’s “goals of increasing the pipeline for Black/African American, Latino/Hispanic and Native Americans,” among other requirements including a 3.0 grade point average. While Pfizer has championed the scheme as a means of increasing minority representation at is New York City...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

FTC investigating Amazon's $3.9B purchase of One Medical

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal. Both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information Friday in connection with an FTC review of the merger, according to a filing made with securities regulators by One Medical’s parent, San Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc. Amazon announced plans in late July to buy One Medical, a concierge-type medical service with roughly 190 medical offices in 25 markets. Last week, the e-commerce giant said it would shutter its own hybrid virtual in-home care service called Amazon Care, a One Medical competitor, because it wasn’t meeting customers’ needs. The One Medical deal, the first to be announced under CEO Andy Jassy, was another push into healthcare for Amazon following its acquisition of the online pharmacy PillPack for $750 million in 2018. Groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations quickly urged the FTC to block the merger, arguing it would further expand the company’s massive market power.
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
415K+
Followers
69K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy