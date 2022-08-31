ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okctalk.com

Plan, funding finalized for Union Station

A firm plan and budget are finally in place for the renovation of one of OKC's most beautiful buildings: Union Station at the south end of Scissortail Park. Almost a century old, the building last served railroad riders in 1967. Since that time it's largely been shuttered with occasional office use.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be first in nation to join union

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be the first in the nation to join a union. Workers there say they want better pay and working conditions and are joining together for the cause. Organizers said the process is moving along and right now, they believe they have the numbers to see the effort to unionize through.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again

EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
okctalk.com

Noun Hotel (Campus Corner)

Re: Noun Hotel (Campus Corner) Edmond has done a great job of redeveloping their downtown and the area between it and UCO. If you think about it, it's very similar to the forces at work in downtown Norman and OU. Just imagine if we could connect these two areas with...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Real Meals Kitchen

On CHEF'STORE Kitchen we found a place where you can get healthy quality food. Real Meals Kitchen in Edmond makes sure to provide whole food plant-based meals that you can take on the go. Check them out at realmealskitchen.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHEF'STORE.
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Northwest Expressway pedestrian bridge edging closer to completion

OKLAHOMA CITY — After supply chain delays, the pedestrian bridge across Northwest Expressway is back on track. But the headaches aren’t over yet. While businesses in the area didn’t want to speak on camera, they said construction of the bridge has impacted their sales dramatically. “Traffic won’t...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

Collection, Hauling and Disposal of Municipal Solid Waste Change in Collection Time. The City of Purcell has an exclusive contract with WCA of Oklahoma to collect, haul and dispose of municipal solid waste within the city’s corporate limits. Collection Time—Pick up is now the last Monday of the month....
PURCELL, OK

