okctalk.com
Plan, funding finalized for Union Station
A firm plan and budget are finally in place for the renovation of one of OKC's most beautiful buildings: Union Station at the south end of Scissortail Park. Almost a century old, the building last served railroad riders in 1967. Since that time it's largely been shuttered with occasional office use.
OKC officials to celebrates MAPS 3 senior wellness center expansion
City officials will soon cut the ribbon on Oklahoma City's first MAPS 3 senior wellness center's newly expanded facility.
KOCO
Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be first in nation to join union
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be the first in the nation to join a union. Workers there say they want better pay and working conditions and are joining together for the cause. Organizers said the process is moving along and right now, they believe they have the numbers to see the effort to unionize through.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again
EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
Free Landfill Day coming for Oklahoma City customers
If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.
Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler closes location after 40 years
A popular burger restaurant that has been in business for decades announced that it is closing one of its locations.
okctalk.com
Noun Hotel (Campus Corner)
Re: Noun Hotel (Campus Corner) Edmond has done a great job of redeveloping their downtown and the area between it and UCO. If you think about it, it's very similar to the forces at work in downtown Norman and OU. Just imagine if we could connect these two areas with...
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is opening new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Real Meals Kitchen
On CHEF'STORE Kitchen we found a place where you can get healthy quality food. Real Meals Kitchen in Edmond makes sure to provide whole food plant-based meals that you can take on the go. Check them out at realmealskitchen.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHEF'STORE.
yukonprogressnews.com
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
blackchronicle.com
Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
KOCO
Northwest Expressway pedestrian bridge edging closer to completion
OKLAHOMA CITY — After supply chain delays, the pedestrian bridge across Northwest Expressway is back on track. But the headaches aren’t over yet. While businesses in the area didn’t want to speak on camera, they said construction of the bridge has impacted their sales dramatically. “Traffic won’t...
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
Councilwoman hosts town hall to update public on projects
An Oklahoma City Councilwoman is hosting a community meeting to inform the public about projects across the community.
okctalk.com
Lake Hefner at record low water levels, when will city buy Canton water?
I think I read somewhere that desalination is horrible on the environment ?. I'm sure its not great for the environment, but that bridge was already crossed when a long time ago when the first people moved out west. Now its doing what we need to do to keep the west going at the lowest environmental cost.
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
Collection, Hauling and Disposal of Municipal Solid Waste Change in Collection Time. The City of Purcell has an exclusive contract with WCA of Oklahoma to collect, haul and dispose of municipal solid waste within the city’s corporate limits. Collection Time—Pick up is now the last Monday of the month....
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
Norman 2022 Fall Residential Clean-Up dates set
City of Norman officials set the dates for the city's 2022 Residential Fall Clean-Up.
