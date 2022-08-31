ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Human smuggling coordinators sentenced to 45 months in prison

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWfuk_0hcqWsO800

Two Nogales men were sentenced last week by a U.S. District Judge to 45 months each in federal prison for human smuggling into the United States.

Ian Esteban Serrano, 27, and Marco Antonio Romero, 22, both pleaded guilty in June to charges of conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented individuals.

Court documents reveal the two men managed and supervised a human smuggling operation in which they recruited drivers and coordinated pick-ups and drop-offs in Nogales and Rio Rico.

Both men carried prior convictions for the same offenses.

Serrano had two previous convictions and was serving a supervised release from his 2016 conviction. Romero was on supervised release from a 2019 conviction.

The 45-month sentences handed down from U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins last week includes eight months for violating their supervised releases.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nogales, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Rio Rico, AZ
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy