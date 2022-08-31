Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Bleacher Report
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point. Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:. Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMU
Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut. The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday. Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Set Up for a Disastrous Start to the 2022 Season
The preseason is a time for optimism, but sometimes that can come crashing down quickly with the dawn of the regular season. With the preseason behind us and everyone's rosters trimmed down to a tidy 53, the rubber is about to hit the road. The season kicks off with the Bills and Rams meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Highlights: Arch Manning Throws 3 TD in Win; 5-Star QB Has Committed to Texas
Arch Manning—the nephew of former superstar NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning—got his senior season of high school off to a solid start Friday. According to Barry Werner of Yahoo Sports, Manning attempted only 14 passes in a...
Bleacher Report
FSU Stuns LeBron James, Twitter By Beating LSU in Brian Kelly's Debut on Blocked PAT
The Brian Kelly era officially got underway at LSU on Sunday, and it didn't go as well as he had hoped. The Tigers opened their season with a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. LSU had the chance to send the game to overtime and marched 99 yards down the field for a touchdown as time expired. However, the extra point was blocked to give the Seminoles the victory in a wild finish.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jayden Daniels to Start at QB for LSU in Opener vs. FSU
Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for LSU in Sunday's season opener against Florida State, per Brody Miller of The Athletic. The Arizona State transfer beat out Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, with Miller reporting Daniels is expected to play all game. Daniels spent three seasons with the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role
Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Bleacher Report
Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release
The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
Bleacher Report
Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy
Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski Helps Team Webull Hold Off Team Price.com in 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game
The first BIG3 Celebrity Game is in the books, and Rob Gronkowski's Team WeBull snuck away with a 45-44 win over Nelly's Team Price.com. That came in large part to the strong performance of recording artist Gillie Da Kid, who posted 19 points of 7-of-11 shooting from the field:. BIG3...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Notre Dame's Offense Slammed by Fans for Underwhelming Effort in Loss to OSU
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 on Saturday in their 2022 season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the team's offense had an abysmal evening. Quarterback Tyler Buchner completed just 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. Buchner, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and...
Bleacher Report
Ben Roethlisberger: Mitchell Trubisky Should Start for Steelers over Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has endorsed Mitchell Trubisky as the franchise's starting quarterback in 2022. In the first episode of his new podcast titled Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler explained why he believes Trubisky should be the team's starter. Roethlisberger...
Bleacher Report
Georgia's Kirby Smart on Oregon HC Dan Lanning: 'He Knows We Have Better Players'
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was feeling good following his team's 49-3 victory over No. 11 Oregon in Saturday's season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Speaking to reporters after the game, Smart took a little dig at Oregon's roster while complimenting head coach Dan Lanning. "He's gonna do a really good...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1
It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not...
Bleacher Report
Jackson Holliday and 2022 MLB Draft Picks Off to Hot Starts in the Minors
It will be years before we truly know the hits and misses of the 2022 MLB draft class, but it's never too early to start zooming in on some of the hot performers. High school shortstop Jackson Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles, and he spent just eight games in rookie ball before his red-hot start earned him a promotion to Single-A Delmarva.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Andre Iguodala Denies Stephen A. Smith Rumor About Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
On Tuesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on First Take that Golden State Warriors young forward Jonathan Kuminga was "shortchanging" the Dubs with his attitude and work ethic. "I'm worried about Kuminga," Smith said on the program. "I'm hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of...
Comments / 0