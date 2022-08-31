ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings

Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point. Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:. Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Set Up for a Disastrous Start to the 2022 Season

The preseason is a time for optimism, but sometimes that can come crashing down quickly with the dawn of the regular season. With the preseason behind us and everyone's rosters trimmed down to a tidy 53, the rubber is about to hit the road. The season kicks off with the Bills and Rams meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Jordan, MN
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Bleacher Report

FSU Stuns LeBron James, Twitter By Beating LSU in Brian Kelly's Debut on Blocked PAT

The Brian Kelly era officially got underway at LSU on Sunday, and it didn't go as well as he had hoped. The Tigers opened their season with a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. LSU had the chance to send the game to overtime and marched 99 yards down the field for a touchdown as time expired. However, the extra point was blocked to give the Seminoles the victory in a wild finish.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bleacher Report

Report: Jayden Daniels to Start at QB for LSU in Opener vs. FSU

Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for LSU in Sunday's season opener against Florida State, per Brody Miller of The Athletic. The Arizona State transfer beat out Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, with Miller reporting Daniels is expected to play all game. Daniels spent three seasons with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role

Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Bleacher Report

Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Minnesota Vikings#Tcu
Bleacher Report

Ben Roethlisberger: Mitchell Trubisky Should Start for Steelers over Kenny Pickett

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has endorsed Mitchell Trubisky as the franchise's starting quarterback in 2022. In the first episode of his new podcast titled Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler explained why he believes Trubisky should be the team's starter. Roethlisberger...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1

It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jackson Holliday and 2022 MLB Draft Picks Off to Hot Starts in the Minors

It will be years before we truly know the hits and misses of the 2022 MLB draft class, but it's never too early to start zooming in on some of the hot performers. High school shortstop Jackson Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles, and he spent just eight games in rookie ball before his red-hot start earned him a promotion to Single-A Delmarva.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy