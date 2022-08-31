Read full article on original website
HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Urology Specialists to Effingham Team
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome P.D.L. Nayak, MD, FACS, FRCS(C), and Angela Yocom, APRN, to our medical team. Specializing in urology, Dr. Nayak and Angela are now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Urology – Effingham (formerly Effingham Urology Associates), located at 414 W. Virginia Ave., Effingham, Illinois. Dr. Nayak performs surgical procedures at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Joshua Koonce for an Effingham County FTA warrant for criminal damage to property. Joshua was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 51 year old William Dockery of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant for aggravated battery....
Effingham County Highway Department Announces Road Closures
Effingham County Highway Department will be performing pavement preservation treatments along the following roadways the next two days, weather permitting. Wednesday, September 7th, (from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm) – South Altamont (300th Street) from Mill Road (frontage road) south 4 miles to 475th Avenue (Runge Corner). Thursday, September...
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure
The following information comes from the City Of Effingham’s Facebook Page:. There will be intermittent closures on Outer Belt West near the EPC during the work day on Wednesday, Sept. 7th. It will be closed to thru traffic, but the EPC will be accessible in at least one direction...
Taylorville Woman Charged With Stealing From Band Boosters
A Taylorville woman is accused of stealing funds from a band boosters account. Bobbi Ward is charged with stealing more than 10-thousand-dollars. An investigation was launched after the Taylorville Community School District contacted police about a possible theft of money from the Band Boosters account. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters at the time.
