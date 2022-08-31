Read full article on original website
Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Rising Today
Eli Lilly And Co LLY shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from BMO Capital. BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman maintained Eli Lilly with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $369 to $396 on the back of higher expectations for Mounjaro following mid-2023 approval and strength of recent data.
Golden Cross Appears Before Costco Wholesale Investors
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Costco Wholesale COST. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Verint Systems Earnings Preview
Verint Systems VRNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Verint Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53. Verint Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Making Money In Crypto Doesn't Mean It's For Real
Mad Money host Jim Cramer warned investors to stay away from altcoins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD and a host of other cryptocurrencies that did not live up to expectations. What Happened: In a recent segment of CNBC’s Mad Money, Cramer said that it was time to question...
If Cathie Wood Is Correct, A $1,000 Bet On Roku Will Produce An 817% Gain By 2026
Roku Inc. ROKU stock has struggled over the last year with shares down over 80%. Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, remains heavily invested in the streaming platform and hardware maker. The stock could be a big winner by the year 2026, Wood says. Here’s a look at the thesis...
FedEx Faces Price Target Cut By This Analyst; Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes
Citigroup cut the price target on FedEx Corporation FDX from $270 to $225. Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. FedEx shares fell 3% to trade at $202.52 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $34 to $30. Goldman Sachs...
A Preview Of American Eagle Outfitters's Earnings
American Eagle Outfitters AEO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Eagle Outfitters will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters bulls will hope to hear the company...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
GameStop Whale Trades For September 06
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on GameStop. Looking at options history for GameStop GME we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
Earnings Preview For GameStop
GameStop GME is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GameStop will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38. GameStop bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
ChannelAdvisor Shares Pop On Takeover Offer At 57% Premium
Software as a Service (SaaS) provider CommerceHub agreed to snap multichannel commerce platform ChannelAdvisor Corp ECOM for $23.10 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of 57% over the September 2 closing stock price. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. Upon...
Earnings Outlook For ReneSola
ReneSola SOL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ReneSola will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. ReneSola bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Copart
Copart CPRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Copart will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10. Copart bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Coca-Cola To $76? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
HSBC raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $76. HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $61.34 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT price target from $11 to $8.5. JP Morgan analyst...
Short Volatility Alert: OriginClear, Inc.
On Friday, shares of OriginClear, Inc. OCLN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.00% to $0.436. The overall sentiment for OCLN has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
