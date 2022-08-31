Read full article on original website
Related
wwisradio.com
Edward Arthur Gilbertson
Edward Arthur Gilbertson, age 78 of Melrose, Wisconsin passed away on August 24, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Ed was born December 17, 1943 in Viroqua, Wisconsin, the son of Clifford and Mabel (Sjuggerud) Gilbertson. He graduated from Mindoro High School in 1962. Ed spent a great part of his life working his way up in ranks at the Trane Company in LaCrosse. Ultimately his love of teaching and sales gave him the opportunity to be the Manager of Global Sales and Management Training and retired after 25+ years. Ed also spent extra hours after work farming, selling seeds to local farmers and coaching baseball.
wwisradio.com
Velda Felton
Velda Felton, age 86, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Tomah Health Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Warren Mills Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Velda’s memory to the Tomah Care Center. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
wwisradio.com
Richard (Rick) J. Coffin
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 of Sparta and American Legion Post 0438 of Norwalk will follow at the VFW in Sparta. Burial will be at noon on Thursday, September 8, in Northern WI Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
wwisradio.com
Janet Lyn Ladron
Janet Lyn Ladron, age 65, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her home in Tomah. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwisradio.com
Black River Falls Man Airlifted Following Mini Bike Accident.
A Black River Falls man riding a minibike is airlifted from the scene after a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday evening. The accident happened on County Road C in the Town of Albion. The 39-year-old man and a truck were both heading east on County Road C when the...
wwisradio.com
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
wwisradio.com
Hearing Scheduled for 14 Year Old Murder Suspect
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — A hearing will be held in Chippewa County Court later today (Thursday) for the 14-year-old accused of killing Lily Peters. The boy hasn’t been named because of his age. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 10-year-old girl last April. Police say he told them he hit the victim in the head several times with a large stick, then strangled her. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports today’s hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p-m. A judge will decide if there is enough evidence that it is probable the boy only identified as C. P-B. committed a crime. The defense is reportedly willing to concede on the issue.
Comments / 0