With the return of Donald and friends to Donald’s Dino-Bash! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the flotillas on Discovery River are changing. The Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto flotilla and the Pocahontas flotilla remain, while a new “Adventure Flotilla” has launched. There are two versions of the “Adventure Flotilla,” the first featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck, while the second is supposed to feature Russell and Dug from “Up.”

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO