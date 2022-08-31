Read full article on original website
Velda Felton
Velda Felton, age 86, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Tomah Health Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Warren Mills Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Velda’s memory to the Tomah Care Center. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Lenna M. Hanson
Lenna M. Hanson, 85, of Sparta, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta, with Reverend Jim Scaife officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta.
Janet Lyn Ladron
Janet Lyn Ladron, age 65, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her home in Tomah. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Richard (Rick) J. Coffin
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 of Sparta and American Legion Post 0438 of Norwalk will follow at the VFW in Sparta. Burial will be at noon on Thursday, September 8, in Northern WI Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Edward Arthur Gilbertson
Edward Arthur Gilbertson, age 78 of Melrose, Wisconsin passed away on August 24, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Ed was born December 17, 1943 in Viroqua, Wisconsin, the son of Clifford and Mabel (Sjuggerud) Gilbertson. He graduated from Mindoro High School in 1962. Ed spent a great part of his life working his way up in ranks at the Trane Company in LaCrosse. Ultimately his love of teaching and sales gave him the opportunity to be the Manager of Global Sales and Management Training and retired after 25+ years. Ed also spent extra hours after work farming, selling seeds to local farmers and coaching baseball.
Black River Falls Man Airlifted Following Mini Bike Accident.
A Black River Falls man riding a minibike is airlifted from the scene after a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday evening. The accident happened on County Road C in the Town of Albion. The 39-year-old man and a truck were both heading east on County Road C when the...
