Janet Lyn Ladron, age 65, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her home in Tomah. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

TOMAH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO