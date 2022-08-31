ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

wfxrtv.com

Student Achiever: Salem’s Reese Redford

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem volleyball is off to its best start in years. Led by a group of six seniors, the Spartans hope to make a statement in the River Ridge District this season. But one of those seniors wants to make sure her teammates are having their...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Taco Week: Tuco’s Taqueria

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ tacos— for WFXR’s Taco Week!. Each day leading up to the first-ever Roanoke Taco Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event. Proceeds from Taco Fest benefit Roanoke-based nonprofit,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Apple pickers needed for a good cause

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle in Campbell County, deputies report

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Monday. Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road for a welfare check of a driver on Monday, Sept. 5. When they arrived, they found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer to miss 5-8 weeks with injury

Liberty QB broke hand in first quarter vs. Southern Miss on Saturday. Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer to miss 5-8 weeks …. Friday Night Blitz Week 2 – Salem at Franklin County. Hokies fall to ODU 20-17 Friday Night Blitz Week 2: Play of the Week. Friday Night Blitz Player...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies all-time leading rusher Cyrus Lawrence passed away

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news coming from Virginia Tech athletics as former running back Cyrus Lawrence passed away Friday at the age of 61. Lawrence played football for the Hokies from 1979-1982. He is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,767 yards. Lawrence was inducted to the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Spotty rain today, widespread Monday

The skies will be cloudy and will filter the sunshine today as a decent amount of rain passes along the spine of the Appalachian Range. Expect to see spotty showers and possibly an isolated storm in the western NRV and Highlands. A few showers may drift east or develop in the afternoon, but generally, the wet weather will be west.
ROANOKE, VA

