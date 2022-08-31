Read full article on original website
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Politicians turn up the heat for Labor Day celebration in Buena Vista
Rockbridge County celebrated its 51st Labor Day celebration in Buena Vista. In addition to live music and carnival games, the event was also a chance for U.S. Congress nominees to ramp their campaigns into high gear ahead of the mid-terms.
Student Achiever: Salem’s Reese Redford
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem volleyball is off to its best start in years. Led by a group of six seniors, the Spartans hope to make a statement in the River Ridge District this season. But one of those seniors wants to make sure her teammates are having their...
Taco Week: Tuco’s Taqueria
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ tacos— for WFXR’s Taco Week!. Each day leading up to the first-ever Roanoke Taco Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event. Proceeds from Taco Fest benefit Roanoke-based nonprofit,...
Apple pickers needed for a good cause
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
Gleaning For The World celebrating National Teddy Bear Day with SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginian non-profit is giving some joy to children around the world in recognition of National Teddy Bear Day on Friday!. Gleaning For The World is partnering with Mister Goodies to collect new or gently used stuffed animals for its Teddy Bear Brigade program’s third annual SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON event.
William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
Fans weigh in on Virginia Tech’s season opener, while gearing up for home opener
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Fans weighed in after Friday night’s game against Old Dominion University monarchs, calling it a “disappointment.”. However– they say all hope is not lost, as they have a chance to bounce back during this weekend’s home opener against Boston College Eagles. “I...
Man found dead in vehicle in Campbell County, deputies report
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Monday. Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road for a welfare check of a driver on Monday, Sept. 5. When they arrived, they found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer to miss 5-8 weeks with injury
Liberty QB broke hand in first quarter vs. Southern Miss on Saturday. Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer to miss 5-8 weeks …. Friday Night Blitz Week 2 – Salem at Franklin County. Hokies fall to ODU 20-17 Friday Night Blitz Week 2: Play of the Week. Friday Night Blitz Player...
Hokies all-time leading rusher Cyrus Lawrence passed away
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news coming from Virginia Tech athletics as former running back Cyrus Lawrence passed away Friday at the age of 61. Lawrence played football for the Hokies from 1979-1982. He is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,767 yards. Lawrence was inducted to the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
Pinpoint Weather: Spotty rain today, widespread Monday
The skies will be cloudy and will filter the sunshine today as a decent amount of rain passes along the spine of the Appalachian Range. Expect to see spotty showers and possibly an isolated storm in the western NRV and Highlands. A few showers may drift east or develop in the afternoon, but generally, the wet weather will be west.
