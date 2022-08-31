Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in OhioTravel MavenFindlay, OH
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Related
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg sweeps Mel Brodt Invitational title
The defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country team ran away with Bowling Green State University’s Mel Brodt Invitational overall and Division I title Saturday morning. The Perrysburg boys followed suit as the Yellow Jackets swept both meets. Out of 327 runners in the girls race, Perrysburg harrier Ava...
sent-trib.com
Apple Truck Tour stops in BG, Perrysburg
The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will make local stops on Thursday. Like the Peach Truck, which brings southern peaches to the north, the Apple Truck offers the best of Michigan apples to over 120 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina. The tour will commence in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and end in Florida in November.
sent-trib.com
Crépes have sweet taste of home
Maple syrup is essential for Mark Ohashi’s Montreal crépes — only the Canadian kind. “We mix it up with pancakes, but I like the crépes. When I moved, I knew this would be something for my kids,” Ohashi said. “This is my unique serving food. So when the kids have sleepovers, or family comes to stay over, it’s a feel good sweet that’s something different. My family grew up with this.”
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-6-2022
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area. A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
George Jacob Farr
George Jacob Farr, 93, of Bowling Green, OH died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his residence at Chauncey Pointe in Bowling Green. He was born in Ft Wayne, IN on February 18, 1929 to Homer and Emma Farr. He graduated from Ossian High School in 1947. George entered the US Air Force and was stationed at BGSU.
sent-trib.com
Former BGSU student-athlete loses rape appeal
A former Bowling Green State University student-athlete has lost an appeal after being sentenced for rape. Charles Lamar, 27, is spending 13-17 years in the Southeastern Correctional Institute in Lancaster after being sentenced in the June 2021 rape, along with two counts of kidnapping. In March 2020, Lamar prevented a...
sent-trib.com
Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail
In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
sent-trib.com
Authentic Noah I MUA takes the stage
Experience a blend of music with Noah I MUA. For the first time, Noah I MUA and his band will be performing at the Black Swamp Arts Festival on Friday at 5 p.m. on the main stage. Noah I MUA is a local artist based out of Toledo, who writes...
RELATED PEOPLE
sent-trib.com
Vehicle broken into at BG park
A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle that was broken into Saturday at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve on South Wintergarden Road. A Bowling Green Police Division officer took a report at the park on Saturday at 11:51 a.m. A woman reported that while on a walk at the...
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
sent-trib.com
Author Yocum talks to Kiwanis Club, library audience
Nationally acclaimed novelist and mystery writer, Robin Yocum of Galena will be the speaker at the luncheon meeting of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club on Thursday. Yocum is a 1977 Bowling Green State University graduate in journalism and was a placekicker for former Falcon football coach Don Nehlen. The Edgar-nominated author is a native of Brilliant, OH and is known for his fiction set in the Ohio River Valley.
sent-trib.com
Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford
ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
BG man allegedly drove drunk, wrong way on I-75
A Bowling Green man is in jail after he allegedly drove drunk the wrong way on Interstate 75 and led law enforcement on a chase. A Bowling Green Police Division officer assisted Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a vehicle pursuit on Sunday at 3 a.m. According to a...
sent-trib.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves one dead, 21 injured
LIMA — One person was killed and 21 were injured after a nine-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 near Lima. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:25 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Dale K. Anglin, 75, of Vermilion was traveling southbound on the interstate near the Ohio 309 exit close to mile post 125.
sent-trib.com
Updated: US 20 now open in Perrysburg Township
LIME CITY - U.S. 20 between Lime City and Glenwood roads in Perrysburg Township is closed, due to cable lines down in the roadway, blocking travel in both directions. Perrysburg Township Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation made the announcement. There are barricades in place, and Spectrum will advise...
sent-trib.com
Pop-up mural welcomes artists, visitors to Black Swamp Arts Festival
A mural by Toledo-based artist Michael Osborne will welcome participating artists to the 29th Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Artist Hospitality Suite, and will be on display to the public throughout the festival. Osborne has practiced art for over 20 years, and uses a photo realistic style in both...
Comments / 0