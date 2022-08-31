Maple syrup is essential for Mark Ohashi’s Montreal crépes — only the Canadian kind. “We mix it up with pancakes, but I like the crépes. When I moved, I knew this would be something for my kids,” Ohashi said. “This is my unique serving food. So when the kids have sleepovers, or family comes to stay over, it’s a feel good sweet that’s something different. My family grew up with this.”

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO