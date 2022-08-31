ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Man Found Guilty of Insurance Fraud for Second Time

SPOKANE - A Spokane man was recently found guilty of insurance fraud for a second time in Spokane County Superior Court. Ivan Kriger (also known as Evaun Syrah Solomon), of Spokane, was convicted of insurance fraud after Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) completed a second criminal investigation into his filing of false insurance claims.
