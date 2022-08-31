Read full article on original website
Spokane Man Found Guilty of Insurance Fraud for Second Time
SPOKANE - A Spokane man was recently found guilty of insurance fraud for a second time in Spokane County Superior Court. Ivan Kriger (also known as Evaun Syrah Solomon), of Spokane, was convicted of insurance fraud after Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) completed a second criminal investigation into his filing of false insurance claims.
Spokane Police Department looking for missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Earl Gilgor, a 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia, was last seen walking away from his home near East Cataldo Avenue and North Hogan Street in the Logan neighborhood. Gilgor was last...
Stevens County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential arson suspects near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Wash. – According to Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, there have been approximately 20 suspicious fires in the Springdale area since July 2020. Most of them have been in close proximity to schools. Stevens County Fire District 1, Department of Natural resources, and the Sheriff’s Office have all...
Former Spokane police officer slams his accusers on Facebook while jury deliberates in pending rape case
As the jury deliberated his fate, a former Spokane police officer on trial for rape posted his thoughts on social media Tuesday about the two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them. Nathan Nash called one of his accusers, a now 25-year-old woman, "a known meth-head" and accused her...
One person killed from motorcycle crash in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.— One man died and another is seriously injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in East Spokane late Friday night. Officers from the Spokane Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the crash near East Sprague Avenue and North Freya Street. Callers suggested that the male driver was not breathing and a female was seriously injured. When...
Bonner County Sheriff's Office Arrests Man Suspected of Intentionally Setting Multiple Wildland Fires Over Past Two Years
PRIEST RIVER, ID - On Wednesday, detectives with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene, of Priest River, ID for multiple counts of arson in connection to multiple wildfires that were intentionally set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area over the past two years.
Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men. The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was...
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
Spokane SWAT Successfully Arrests Barricaded Subject Following Four Hour Standoff
SPOKANE - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:20 pm., Spokane Valley Deputies made contact with an adult female victim who was reporting a Domestic Violence No Contact Order (DVOPV) violation. According to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department, the female victim stated that the suspect, 33-year-old...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
Ridgeline High School student in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Ridgeline High School student is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus late Friday night. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash on South Sullivan Road at 8th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. involving a Central Valley School bus and a...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho
WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
ISP warns parents of fentanyl pills that look like candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Idaho State Police are warning parents about fentanyl pills that look like colored candy. Police in Coeur d’Alene seized about 50 of the multi-colored pills over the weekend. They are often called “skittles” or “rainbow.” Skittles resemble brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form. The fentanyl seized in Coeur...
Level 3 evacuations issued for wildfire burning north of Davenport
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 Evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — are in place for a large wildfire burning north of Davenport. Those living from Highway 25 Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road are asked to leave now. Those living from Highway 25 Hume Road to Mule Ranch Road are also being asked to evacuate. Those evacuating can go...
Washington sheriff pleads guilty to covering up his son’s DUI crash
A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance in the third degree, KREM reported. He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
