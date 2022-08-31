ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

spectrumnews1.com

Slow rent-relief funds adding to struggle, leaving some homeless

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Rent increases are leaving some homeless and now slow relief funding is adding to the struggle. Deborah Isbell has been in tears. “I've been clean almost two years and I’m stuck out here, and I can’t seem to get unstuck…. I have no place to go,” said Isbell.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
spectrumnews1.com

All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Putting a healthy diet on the menu for low-income families

Creating healthy habits and getting creative when cooking are things 12-year-old Samuel Avila enjoys doing whenever he can. “Cooking is like really cool to see, like all the really cool ingredients you have,” Avila said. “You could put in something random, like, you could go from 0 to 100. You’re putting in little baby sauce, to very hot sauce.”
SACRAMENTO, CA

