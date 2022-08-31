Read full article on original website
Slow rent-relief funds adding to struggle, leaving some homeless
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Rent increases are leaving some homeless and now slow relief funding is adding to the struggle. Deborah Isbell has been in tears. “I've been clean almost two years and I’m stuck out here, and I can’t seem to get unstuck…. I have no place to go,” said Isbell.
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
'Costliest of all the climate hazards:' Report shows flooding more likely in Kentucky over next 30 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a flood watch lingered in part of the Commonwealth on Monday, a nonprofit organization’s report showed Kentucky will see more chances of flooding in the coming years. In Kentucky’s next three decades, the state has more than a 26% chance of being severely affected...
All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
Photographer buys billboards to illustrate darker side of California
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — From images of homeless encampments to wildfires and drought, photographer Thomas Broening says some of his best photos are beautiful and kind of terrifying at the same time. “This gas pump is meant to fuel boats, but the water is so low, historically low, as...
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Putting a healthy diet on the menu for low-income families
Creating healthy habits and getting creative when cooking are things 12-year-old Samuel Avila enjoys doing whenever he can. “Cooking is like really cool to see, like all the really cool ingredients you have,” Avila said. “You could put in something random, like, you could go from 0 to 100. You’re putting in little baby sauce, to very hot sauce.”
