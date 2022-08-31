Disney CFO Christine McCarthy & Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro to Participate in Q&A at 2022 Bank of America Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

Read full article on original website
Chip ‘n’ Dale Meet-and-Greet Returns to DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Chip ‘n’ Dale meet-and-greet has returned to Donald’s Dino-Bash! in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The chipmunks are dressed in dinosaur onesie costumes. Chip’s costume is purple, while Dale’s is green. They pose in front of signs for the “Must see Chipmunk-o-saurus.”...
Goofy Van Disney Vacation Club Billboard Painted Blue at Walt Disney World
Since our last update on the Disney Vacation Club van billboard, we can see some progress with the repainting. The DVC billboard is now bright blue, with protective covering over the wheels and windows of the van. It appears the van will be blue now to match the Disney Vacation Club logo.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Haunted Mansion Holiday Returns for Halloween Time 2022 at Disneyland
Halloween Time has officially begun at Disneyland Resort, which means Haunted Mansion Holiday is now open! This version of the classic attraction is inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”. A Sandy Claws scarecrow is outside the mansion, which is also decorated with jack-o’-lanterns, Halloween garland, and more. As...
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Sold Out in September and Most of October
All September dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are now sold out and only a few dates remain in October. Tickets are still available for October 14, 16, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, and 28. October 30 and 31 of course sold out quickly. For more information on booking...
REVIEW: Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake Returns to Disney California Adventure for Halloween 2022
The Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake has returned to Disney California Adventure for Halloween Time 2022. This cake can be found at Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café on Buena Vista Street. Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake – $6.99. This thick, rich mousse is soft and creamy...
REVIEW: The Weeknd – After Hours Nightmare House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31
The Weeknd brings his creepy creations to life in a house at Halloween Horror Nights 31, themed to his album “After Hours Nightmare.”. The official description reads, “Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”
New Mickey Mummy Glow-in-the-Dark Popcorn Bucket and Halloween Popcorn Bucket at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween standard popcorn bucket has debuted alongside the Mickey mummy glow-in-the-dark popcorn bucket at Disneyland. The Mickey mummy popcorn bucket has been available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort before, but it didn’t...
Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
New Adventure Flotilla Featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
With the return of Donald and friends to Donald’s Dino-Bash! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the flotillas on Discovery River are changing. The Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto flotilla and the Pocahontas flotilla remain, while a new “Adventure Flotilla” has launched. There are two versions of the “Adventure Flotilla,” the first featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck from “DuckTales.”
REVIEW: Pumpkin Cold Brew and Grave Stuff from Red Rose Taverne in Disneyland
We’ve been trying a lot of new fall and Halloween themed snacks, and now we look at the pumpkin cold brew and Grave Stuff from Red Rose Taverne in Disneyland Park. This is Cold Brew flavored with Pumpkin, Vanilla and Spices, topped with Whipped Cream. Cold brews served at...
REVIEW: Dead Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 31
For Halloween Horror Nights 31, the Red Coconut Club at CityWalk has undergone a terrifying transformation into the Dead Coconut Club featuring the Universal Monsters. Guests entering are greeted by a faux Frankenstein’s Monster. The story is you’re visiting a club to hear the Bride perform. Interior. The...
REVIEW: Connections Eatery in EPCOT Already Revamps Pizza with NEW Cornmeal Dusted Thin Crust
We tried every item at Connections Eatery in EPCOT back in April and were generally unimpressed with the pizza, but we learned the offering has been drastically changed to a cornmeal crust and needed to taste it!. Pepperoni Pizza — $10.99. Two slices of Freshly Baked Pizza topped with...
Stay & Scream Areas and Houses Revealed for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida
The Stay & Scream areas and houses have been revealed for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. Those with a theme park ticket AND a Halloween Horror Nights ticket are able to stay in these areas after the park closes at 5:00 p.m. on Halloween Horror Nights event days. They can access certain Halloween Horror Nights houses before other guests.
Mickey and Friends Debut New ‘Homemade’ Halloween 2022 Costumes at Disneyland
For Halloween Time 2022, Mickey and his friends are debuting new “homemade” costumes at Disneyland Park. Mickey is dressed as a jack-o’-lantern, Minnie is dressed as a cat, Goofy is dressed as a haunted apple tree, while Donald is dressed as a piece of candy corn. Disneyland...
New Shakes Malt Shoppe Under Construction at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
It looks like a new shakes malt shoppe is coming soon to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort at Universal Orlando Resort. Construction walls block a section of the lobby. A retrofuture clock is still visible on the wall. Two retro posters on the construction walls advertise the new shake...
REVIEW: New Butter Pecan Cold Brew From PYM Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure
The PYM Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is serving up a new experiment for the fall season. Read our review of Experiment 027: Butter Pecan Cold Brew. Experiment 027: Butter Pecan Cold Brew – $6.79. Butter Pecan-flavored Cold Brew topped with Candied Pecans. This is...
REVIEW: Spicy Firefly Chips Disappoint for Halloween Time at Disneyland
We’ve made it our mission to try all the new snacks showing up around Disneyland for Halloween Time, and now we move to these Spicy Firefly Chips from Refreshment Corner in Disneyland Park!. Spicy Firefly Chips — $5.79. These spice firefly chips are $5.79 and consist of spicy...
REVIEW: Trying the Halloween Time Pistachio-Cherry Churro with Ghost Pepper Grape Sauce at Disneyland
With spooky spirits in the air and Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort in full swing, it’s only right to indulge in some sweet treats. So today we stopped by the New Orleans Square Churro Cart and picked up the all-new Pistachio-Cherry Churro. Pistachio-Cherry Churro – $6.75. Cinnamon churro...
Sneak Peek of D23 Expo 2022 Merchandise Inspired by DuckTales, Goofy, X-Men, Black Panther, Willow, and More
Disney has released a sneak peek of the D23 Expo 2022 merchandise that will be available next weekend!. New collections celebrate DuckTales and the 90th anniversary of Goofy. There’s a DuckTales Bomber jacket and all-over print joggers, plus a knit Goofy sweater and reversible “Art of Skiing” bucket hat.
PHOTOS: Plume et Palette Store Reopens in Full, New Lavender French Minnie Magnet, Apron, and Tablecloth Available at EPCOT
Back in July 2021, we caught half of Plume et Palette in EPCOT’s France Pavilion half closed. The entire French gift shop is now open again!. There haven’t been any changes to the outside of the store. Other than the new Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary merchandise among other...
