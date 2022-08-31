ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, AL

WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Lawrence Medical Center
WAFF

WAFF

One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire Friday night on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night. Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead after late night car crash on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday. Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting

The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

