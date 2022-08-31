Read full article on original website
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Man charged with attempted arson after domestic dispute
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday morning.
Huntsville police respond to barricade situation after domestic dispute
Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.
Joe’s Pawn Shop defendants due in court this week, delay request has been filed
It has been a month since Marshall County Sheriff's investigators, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
Man arrested for burglary in Decatur
Decatur Police Department arrested a man for a burglary that took place on September 2.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
Police respond to shots fired in Five Points, 1 dead
Huntsville Police confirmed the case will be presented to a grand jury.
WAFF
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
Hartselle man flips car while running from police
A man flipped his car after running from a traffic stop near Danville on Saturday.
Woman found guilty of robbery, not murder in 2018 deadly stabbing
Jury deliberations began early on Friday morning in the case against a woman charged in the 2018 stabbing death of Tiffany Kelley.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation after body found on Pratt Avenue
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the 1,100 block of Pratt Avenue. The body was found about 11:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to a call about gunshots. No identity has been released. Police said investigators are speaking to a...
WAFF
Tuscumbia man arrested for selling heroin, female detained for felony warrants
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday evening Harold Dabney Jr., 53 was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia. Dabney’s home, 918 Madison Avenue in Tuscumbia, had been under surveillance for several weeks by the Tuscumbia Special Operations Group (TSOG) due to information of him selling heroin.
wvtm13.com
Cullman County man desperate to find dog taken during armed carjacking
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Philip Lewis is desperate to find his beloved dog, Little Dude. He was recently taken during an armed carjacking at a gas station. Watch the video above to learn more about the search for one man's best friend.
Man charged with trafficking meth, child endangerment
A Colbert County man was arrested Monday after a police chase. Now, he's facing charges that include trafficking meth and child endangerment.
WAFF
Car flips during Morgan County pursuit
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
WAFF
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire Friday night on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night. Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
WAFF
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 detained after shooting at Morgan County campground
UPDATE: One person is dead after a shooting at Quail Creek campground near Hartselle. According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7:00 p.m. of a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When investigators arrived the victim was still alive. Air Evac arrived to the...
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
WSFA
Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday. Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in...
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting
The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
