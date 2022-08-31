Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Man Charged With Leaving Fatal Scene
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that Harris L. Jacobs has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian vehicular crash. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is alleging that Harris L. Jacobs struck and killed Orlando Fraga, a 76-year-old man from Atlantic City “on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at approximately 3:35 A.M. on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, while operating a white 2016 Toyota 4 Runner,” (the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a prepared statement) at 9:35 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022, just six (6) hours after the fatal crash.
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Smile! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Four Who Looked Right Into Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help as they try to identify four people. And the good news is all four pretty much looked right into security cameras. As is usually the case, authorities are not providing any details as to why they want...
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Types Of Seafood Crabs
We turned to our committed team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members. The assignment, what are the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Immediately after this brief article about the topic, we provide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vice Operation in Atlantic City, NJ: Six Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized
Six people are facing charges following a vice operation conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department. On the evening of August 31st and the morning of September 1st, ACPD officers conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. As a...
School Year Starts With Chaotic Gun Scare at Ocean County, NJ, Elementary School
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 AM.
2 Atlantic County, NJ Residents Are On Netflix ‘Dated & Related’ Show
We have learned that two local, Atlantic County, New Jersey residents are currently appearing on the new Netflix reality television series, Dated and Related. Before you get all worked up about the title of this show; the premise is not what you initially would think. It’s not a wild show about incest or anything like that.
Vineland, NJ, Woman Charged in Hit-and-run Crash, Victim Critical
After a month-long investigation, a Vineland woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition facing "countless surgeries", according to police. Franklin Township Police say that Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland was driving a vehicle that hit a 63-year-old woman who was crossing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Things That Atlantic City Area Residents Are Doing: Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend in the Atlantic City, New Jersey region is here. It’s kinda, sorta the unofficial end of the summer season, with back-to-school right around the corner, too. Another summer season has flown by, seemingly faster than ever before. We asked our readers to submit to us what...
Prosecutor: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Woman
An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in the city last weekend. Authorities say 28-year-old Lester Robinson was taken into custody on August 31st. He is facing conspiracy to commit murder and related weapon charges. In the early morning hours of Sunday,...
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Atlantic County Traffic Advisory for Galloway Township, NJ
Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced a traffic advisory for Galloway Township that will impact motorists today, Friday, September 2 as follows:. There will be a stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern that will be in effect on Jimmie Leeds Road over Mattix Run, near 4th Avenue, in Galloway Township. Shoulder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Two Hit by Vehicle, One Critically Injured, on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ
Two people were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a vehicle on Route 30 this past Friday night. The accident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened in the westbound lanes around 11 PM by the Royal Lodge Hotel, just west of Delilah Road. Officials say, "investigators learned...
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carjacking in Atlantic City, NJ
A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for a carjacking last year in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says last week, 61-year-old Kevin Wade was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking. The charges stemmed from a carjacking...
Wildwood Crest, NJ, PD: Woman Arrested for DWI, Assaulting Officer
Officials in Wildwood Crest say a woman is facing charges after allegedly getting into an accident while driving while intoxicated and then assaulting a police officer. The incident happened this past Sunday evening, August 28th, just before 7:30 in the 5800 block of New Jersey Avenue. According to the Wildwood...
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
Absecon, NJ, Police Say Don’t Fall For This Absecon Police Scam
The Absecon Police Department is warning area residents not to fall for a scam that appears to involve the Absecon Police Department. Authorities say someone recently reported that they received a call from the Absecon PD non-emergency phone number, (609) 641-0667, and a person pretending to be an officer with the department said they were a victim of bank fraud.
Nearly all of New Jersey is in a drought stage
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor puts nearly all of New Jersey in some stage of drought. The very northern and southern counties, including all of Cape May County, are now considered to be in a severe drought. The severe drought area also expanded to include all of Middlesex County, Union and Somerset counties.
Prosecutor: Two From Atlantic City, NJ, Charged for Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man
Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City late last week. One is in custody and the other, deemed armed and dangerous, is being sought by police. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says two men from Atlantic City have been charged in connection to...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1