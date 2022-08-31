ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Man Charged With Leaving Fatal Scene

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that Harris L. Jacobs has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian vehicular crash. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is alleging that Harris L. Jacobs struck and killed Orlando Fraga, a 76-year-old man from Atlantic City “on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at approximately 3:35 A.M. on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, while operating a white 2016 Toyota 4 Runner,” (the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a prepared statement) at 9:35 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022, just six (6) hours after the fatal crash.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey.

