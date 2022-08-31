ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dr. Oz Faces Backlash After Calling Homeless In Philly 'Zombies With Needles Sticking Out Of Their Necks'

By Whitney Vasquez
 5 days ago
Dr. Oz is catching flak after comparing unhoused people in Philadelphia to "zombies with needles sticking out of their necks," with one person pointing out that he doesn't sound compassionate to addicts for being a medical professional, Radar has learned.

The television host-turned-Republican politician is hoping to score a seat on the U.S. Senate against Democrat John Fetterman, but his one-time talk show fans believe he's been putting his foot in his mouth with the outrageous claims he's made on the campaign trail.

While speaking to a crowd in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz didn't hold back about the homeless population in the nearby state.

What Dr. Oz Is Hiding From The Campaign Trail: Wannabe Senator Trapped In Bitter Court War With His Own Sister Over Millions

"Go down to downtown Philadelphia. I see a little bit in Pittsburgh now too, but more in Philadelphia. There are whole blocks, like multiple blocks and areas. You can't go. There are addicts walking like zombies into the street with needles sticking out of their necks," he told the audience .

Twitter didn't like that, immediately slamming the doctor for his seemingly heartless words about those struggling with addiction.

"Not a doctor I'd want as my own. Compassion?" one user replied. "What a way for a doctor to talk about people suffering from addiction," added another. "Is this guy really a doctor?!?" questioned a third.

Others simply called Dr. Oz a "pos." They also started the hashtag, "RejectOz."

This isn't the first time the ex-TV star's words on the campaign trail have come to bite him in the backside. He copped tons of backlash over his insensitive response after his opponent had a health emergency.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May. Dr. Oz's team recently touched on the Democrat's health scare and lacked any empathy, claiming Fetterman had a stroke because of his diet.

"If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly," Dr. Oz's communications adviser Rachel Tripp said this month.

Voters weren't the only ones shocked over the statement.

Fetterman later responded on Twitter, saying "I had a stroke. I survived it. I'm truly so grateful to still be here today. I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges."

Dr. Oz is slowly losing support from one-time backers, including Donald Trump , with sources saying the ex-president is "fuming" he endorsed his TV pal , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider close to the businessman also claimed that “Donald Trump thinks Oz is running a terrible campaign!” and "he's going to f----- lose."

Comments / 572

Ricky Ferko
5d ago

I am an addict.. I was in active addiction for 10 years before getting clean.. I now have 6 years clean.. so I know alot about addiction.. What he Said is 100% accurate.. its not bashing addicts.. If you go to north Philly you will see nothing but people shooting up and standing nodded out.. it looks like zombie town.. people walking over dead bodies.. But people are so sensitive these days that they can't handle anything.. I didn't here all what he said but just based off this one comment.. its the truth..

Reply(29)
119
Afro_Microwave
5d ago

he's not wrong I lived here for almost 12 years I'm 20 now and it's getting worse and worse by the day Kensington needle Park those are bad places

Reply(6)
67
Holly Wills
5d ago

That is a terrible way to talk about addicts. Being in recovery, being a republican, and living in Philadelphia... I find this is unacceptable. Addiction is a disease. I never got clean when I felt ashamed, unloved, unwanted. I got clean when someone cared enough about me to make me believe I was a person worth saving. Is there a problem in Kensington... YES we all know that. But this ideology from the community and especially medical professionals is going to do NOTHING to solve the problem. Shame on him!

Reply(28)
68
 

CBS Philly

Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
