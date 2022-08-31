Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
18th annual Tour de Tahoe returns this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 18th annual Tour de Tahoe returns this weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 11, more than 1,500 bicycling enthusiasts from all over the country will participate in the 72-mile tour around Lake Tahoe. “This would have been the 21st Annual Tour de Tahoe, but COVID...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Fuels reduction project to start at Lake Tahoe Airport
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe is planning some hazardous fuels reduction and flight path safety work on land surrounding the airport to commence after Labor Day. The work may be visible to trail users. New Airport Manager John Dickinson, who brings extensive experience...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe City breaks another record; Thunderstorms, more heat in forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The thermometer on Sunday again rose to above record levels in Tahoe City and set a new standard for the second consecutive day. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high temperature of 88 which was 3 degrees higher than the record (85) for the date set in 1988.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe City sets another record; Heat wave to last through week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For the third straight day temperatures reached record levels in Tahoe City. The high on Monday, Labor Day, reached 90 degrees, well over the record of 87 set in 2020, according to National Weather Service data. Dark clouds developed over South Lake Tahoe Monday...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Transportation, land exchange with Conservancy on City Council agenda
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be addressing transportation and broadband topics during its upcoming council meeting on Tuesday. The council will hear a presentation on the Broadband Feasibility Study. In May 2022, the city hired NEO Connect to conduct a feasibility study. They had 503 survey responses, which surpassed the goal of 370.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Focus on quality of life brings positive change (Opinion)
Quality of life, as a basic standard for our life experience, has far reaching and meaningful connections to the health and resilience of a community. Policy considerations that prioritize quality of life emphasize the natural and cultural environment, education, community, economics, and the physical and mental wellbeing of the residents in communities.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
St. Vincent de Paul shuts out Incline on gridiron
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline football team struggled in their home opener Saturday night, falling 45-0 to St. Vincent de Paul. The Highlanders were unable to contain the Mustangs pass rush, while on the other side of the ball, senior running back Kai Hall ran for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns.
