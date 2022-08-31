Read full article on original website
Who killed Joe Hill? Case remains unsolved 41 years after Detroit man slain, dismembered
DETROIT – Police still don’t know who killed and dismembered a Detroit man 41 years ago. Joe Burnic Hill “Joe Banks” was 29 years old when his family reported him missing from Detroit on Sept. 1, 1981. Four days later, on Sept. 5, a torso was found on the city’s east side.
Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
Man charged with killing woman while visiting her at Ann Arbor apartment, officials say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been charged with murdering a woman while visiting her at an Ann Arbor apartment, officials said. Police said Patricia Falkenstern, 65, of Ann Arbor, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor.
Girl, 16, identified as last victim in random Detroit shooting spree
A 16-year-old girl has been identified as the final victim of a random shooting spree that left three people dead and another wounded a week ago Sunday on Detroit's north side. The Detroit Police Department confirmed that the previous unidentified victim is Ja'Miyah Lawrence after she was identified by her...
2 suspects arrested, 2 escaped, following officer-involved shooting in Detroit
Two alleged carjackers were apprehended, while two escaped, after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night. The Detroit Police Department has released a statement detailing the events leading up to the shooting.
Detroit police shoot, possibly wound driver of carjacked SUV
Detroit police say they shot and possibly wounded late Sunday night the fleeing driver of a carjacked vehicle who hit two police cars, then lurched toward an officer who had to fire his gun in self defense. The shooting occurred at about 11:40 p.m. at a Citgo station near 8...
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
Harper Woods man charged in fatal shooting of mother, mother's boyfriend
Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, of Harper Woods has been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm in connection to the fatal shooting on Friday
Roseville woman arrested for impaired driving, child endangerment, officials say
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Roseville woman has been arrested for impaired driving, and child endangerment officials say. The incident occurred on Sunday (Sept. 4) at 6:20 p.m. in Royal Oak, police say. Police say the female driver, 36, displayed severe intoxication when they pulled her over as she...
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
Detroit police: 2 arrested, 1 still at large after stolen SUV crashes into squad car
DETROIT – Police are searching for a driver who they said intentionally rammed a Detroit police cruiser and fled on foot. It happened just before midnight on Sunday (Sept. 4) at a Citgo gas station on 8 Mile Road near Glastonbury Road. Officers opened fire on the driver. “Eastbound...
'I'll never understand' family mourns death of Detroit man killed in random shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "He had a heart of gold." 28-year-old Chayne Lee was one of three victims shot and killed last Sunday morning. The gunman randomly targeted people he saw that day. "He was a beautiful person, goofy he was just goofy, silly, make you laugh," said Myah Lee,...
Community mourns Ram’s Horn waitress killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Every month for the past five years, the “Cooley boys” have met at the Ram’s Horn in Southfield on 12 Mile Road. This tradition included their beloved waitress, who was a victim of gun violence last weekend. LaRi Jobina Brisco, 43, was waiting...
Deputy working in Oakland County Jail suspended without pay amid investigation into ‘wrongdoing’
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A probationary Oakland County sheriff’s deputy working in the jail has been suspended without pay. The deputy is under investigation for “wrongdoing.” They had been employed for five months and was working the midnight shift in the Oakland County Jail. New hires...
Crime Stoppers offering reward for helping in arresting 27-year-old's killer
Dymaris Jones was pumping gas in Detroit when he was gunned down last April. The suspect behind the shooting remains missing as family plead with the public to help bring him to justice.
Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl
Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl.
Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Monte Pointzes vanished from Detroit 8 years ago; He was 16 years old
DETROIT – Monte Pointzes has been missing for eight years. He was last seen on Sept. 9, 2014, in Detroit. He was 16 years old when he disapeared. Pointzes would be 24 years old now. The photo above shows him age-progressed to 23 years old. He is 5′7′' tall,...
