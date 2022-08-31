ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit

Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Transgender People#Trans Women#Murder#Violent Crime#Manistique Street#District Court
fox2detroit.com

Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
HARPER WOODS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy