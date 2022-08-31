ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Grier Remains a Cowboy

By Christopher Hall
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 4 days ago

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier expected to re-sign with the Cowboys

On Wednesday, Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country reported former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is signing with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

The Cowboys released all of their backup quarterbacks on Tuesday and speculation around the organization is either Will Grier or Cooper Rush will be elevated to the roster on a week-by-week basis.

The former Mountaineer signal caller has not seen the field since his rookie season in 2019, making his only two appearances for an injured Newton and a struggling Kyle Allen.

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) throws during the first quarter Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He's had solid preseason numbers the last two years. He led the Cowboys passing attack in the final two season preseason games, tossing 186 yards on 18-32 passing and two touchdowns. Last preseason with the Carolina Panthers, he went 22-31 (71.0%) for 222 yards in three appearances.

NBC Sports

Shanahan further explains how Mason fears led to Sermon cut

When the 49ers waived running back Trey Sermon on Wednesday, it wasn’t a decision the team took lightly. In fact, it wasn’t something they wanted to do at all, coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes.”. But fellow back Jordan Mason’s preseason was...
NFL
