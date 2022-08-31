FBI Calls For Director Christopher Wray To Step Down After Agent 'Shielding' Hunter Biden From Federal Probe Resigns

Mega

FBI personnel are calling for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after “losing control” of the agency, Radar has learned.

The shocking development comes one day after it was confirmed Timothy Thibault was forced to resign from the agency following allegations he helped shield Hunter Biden from the federal investigation into his laptop and business dealings.

According to Kurt Siuzdak , a lawyer and former FBI agent now representing whistleblowers within the bureau, numerous colleagues believe Director Wray has lost control of the agency and cannot continue in his current position.

“I'm hearing from FBI personnel that they feel like the director has lost control of the bureau,” Siuzdak told the Washington Times on Tuesday.

Siuzdak added, “They're saying, 'How does this guy survive? He's leaving. He's got to leave. All Wray does is go in and say we need more training and we're doing stuff about it, or we will not tolerate it.’”

Siuzdak also revealed he left his position with the FBI nearly 25 years ago due to “politicization” within the bureau and because of the lack of responsibility by the FBI’s top leaders.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senator Chuck Grassley wrote both Director Wray and Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter last month in connection to the alleged “politicization” within the two federal agencies.

“The aforementioned allegations put a finer point on concerns that I have raised for many years about political considerations infecting the decision-making process at the Justice Department and FBI,” Sen. Grassley wrote in a July 25 letter to Wray and Garland regarding claims the FBI downplayed pertinent information about Joe Biden ’s son leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

“If these allegations are true and accurate, the Justice Department and FBI are – and have been – institutionally corrupted to their very core to the point in which the United States Congress and the American people will have no confidence in the equal application of the law,” Sen. Grassley added.

Thibault, who worked as an FBI assistant special agent in charge until his resignation , was directly accused of political bias while handling the ongoing federal probe into President Biden’s 52-year-old son.

According to Sen. Grassley’s letter, Thibault was allegedly involved in “a scheme” to “undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation.”

“Thibault allegedly ordered the [Hunter] matter closed without providing a valid reason as required by FBI guidelines,” Grassley wrote, “[and] subsequently attempted to improperly mark the matter in FBI systems so that it could not be opened in the future.”

Thibault was reportedly escorted from his FBI office in Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon by two “headquarters-looking types” as a result of the allegations against him.