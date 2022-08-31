ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

No ID required: NY senator clarifies new whipped cream law

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b14qE_0hcqQkMI00

ALBANY, N.Y. — A law intended to stop children from inhaling nitrous oxide caused confusion when ice cream stores and supermarkets began requiring ID proving shoppers who wanted to buy whipped cream were over age 21.

The state law, sponsored by New York Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., was intended to stop the use of nitrous oxide — the gas inside whipped cream containers — among teens, as we previously reported. Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, can be abused as a narcotic and is commonly referred to as “whippits” or “whip-its.”

But the bill was never designed to keep children away from whipped cream, Addabbo said.

When contacted by The New York Times, Addabbo said, “Are you kidding me? What elected official would do that? It’s so silly.”

In a statement, Addabbo said that the bill’s language specifies that the ban is on “whipped cream chargers,” which are the small cartridges that are inside the whipped cream canisters. “These two-inch steel cylinders contain the nitrous oxide that is dangerous when inhaled directly. They can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge whipped cream canisters. It is the individual charger or cartridge that is the sole target of the bill, which are accessible to younger residents and being used improperly to get the nitrous oxide high.”

Despite the bill’s intentions, confusion over the bill began when a convenience store in Albany announced that beginning Aug. 12, it would only sell cans of whipped cream to people 21 and older, USA Today reported.

Other retailers began following suit, with the New York Association of Convenience Stores advising its members to require ID, WRGB reported.

“We’ve had to turn a few teenagers away, but otherwise people chuckle it off,” Shawn Roberts, a manager at a Stewart’s Shops store told The New York Times. “It’s the same as alcohol or tobacco.”

In a statement to The New York Times, Stewart’s Shops said it would no longer be asking for identification from customers buying whipped cream.

“There hasn’t been any guidance from the state on the true intent of the law,” Mike Durant, president of the Food Industry Alliance of New York State, told The New York Times. “We’d rather be safe than sorry. Retailers want to be compliant, but when it’s not entirely certain what it would entail to be compliant or enforcement and who’s enforcing, there’s a lot of gray area in this that’s unnecessary.”

Addabbo responded to The New York Times, saying, “We did not ban the sale of whipped cream, let’s be reasonable. Why would we do that?”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
The Independent

Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines

Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race Monday, holding a news conference in the same place where on a holiday weekend more than a decade ago she announced plans to resign as Alaska's governor. “He keeps calling me a quitter," she told reporters, adding later: "And now he wants me, the one who is clearly the only true conservative in this race who can win, he wants me to quit! Now that's the real joke. Sorry, Nick. I never retreat, I reload.”Monday was the deadline for candidates to...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Roberts
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
113K+
Followers
122K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy