Bethany, OK

Non-verbal teen found safe in Ashdown

The non-verbal 19-year-old, whose name was not released by police, was finally located by an Ashdown teacher around 6 p.m. after an extensive search by the Ashdown Police Department, the Little River County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashdown Fire Department, emergency responders, and a large number of concerned citizens. Borden...
ASHDOWN, AR
Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
TEXARKANA, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texarkana, Arkansas, police get ready for "National Night Out"

Citizens across Texarkana are invited to turn on their porch lights and get to know their neighbors from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The National Night Out has proven to be an effective, inexpensive, and enjoyable program to promote neighborhood spirit and community partnerships. National Night Out, a year-long community building campaign, is designed to, (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness, (2) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and (3) Send a message to criminals, letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
TEXARKANA, AR
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge

The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
MARION COUNTY, TX
Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
TEXARKANA, AR

