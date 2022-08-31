Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Non-verbal teen found safe in Ashdown
The non-verbal 19-year-old, whose name was not released by police, was finally located by an Ashdown teacher around 6 p.m. after an extensive search by the Ashdown Police Department, the Little River County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashdown Fire Department, emergency responders, and a large number of concerned citizens. Borden...
Family Of Man Murdered In NW OKC Speaks Out
The family of a metro man who was found murdered at a homeless encampment in Oklahoma City is speaking out. According to records, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was strangled with a leash and hanged from a tree. According to Skrivanek’s family, he moved to Oklahoma to better his life. Skrivanek...
KSLA
Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI In Central OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
Moore Police investigate deadly weekend crash
Moore Police are investigating what led up to a late Saturday night crash that killed one person and hurt two others.
“They were very incoherent, not responding to anything,” 2 arrested following odd encounter with stopped car at OKC intersection
Oklahoma City police had quite the encounter Monday morning after they were called to a stopped vehicle at an intersection on the city's northwest side.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding a body inside a car in Spencer
SPENCER (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Monday evening near Northeast 36th St. and North Douglas Boulevard in Spencer. There they found a body inside a car just off the road. As of right now, there is no word on what happened to that individual or why the car […]
63-Year-Old Marolin Gardner Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Texarkana (Texarkana, TX)
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a fatal crash occurred in Texarkana on Friday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of State Line Avenue at around 10 p.m. According to the Police, a truck traveling northbound on [..]
KOCO
Bodycam footage released of pursuit, arrest of man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police released bodycam footage from the pursuit and arrest of the man who was accused of killing Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy Bobby Swartz. OCPD took charge of the investigation. The suspect, Benjamin Plank, fled after shooting two deputies and now, KOCO 5...
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
KOCO
Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana, Arkansas, police get ready for "National Night Out"
Citizens across Texarkana are invited to turn on their porch lights and get to know their neighbors from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The National Night Out has proven to be an effective, inexpensive, and enjoyable program to promote neighborhood spirit and community partnerships. National Night Out, a year-long community building campaign, is designed to, (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness, (2) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and (3) Send a message to criminals, letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma AG: Formerly appointed insurance company examiner facing embezzlement charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor filed a felony embezzlement charges against a man who is a CPA previously appointed as an examiner of insurance company finances for state insurance departments. Nestor Romero is accused of taking $1.2M from Red Rock Insurance Company's receivership accounts and transferring...
1600kush.com
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
KSLA
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
txktoday.com
Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.
A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
Foster parents battle tribe over custody of “tribal” baby
A custody tug-of-war is unfolding in Canadian County between a couple, who has been fostering a little boy, and a Native American tribe.
