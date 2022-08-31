Citizens across Texarkana are invited to turn on their porch lights and get to know their neighbors from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The National Night Out has proven to be an effective, inexpensive, and enjoyable program to promote neighborhood spirit and community partnerships. National Night Out, a year-long community building campaign, is designed to, (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness, (2) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and (3) Send a message to criminals, letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO