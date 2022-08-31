Read full article on original website
WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football, full game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
South Plains College to offer CNA class
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - South Plains College will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sept 12 through Oct 14 (Friday) in the Allied Health building. Enrollment is limited to 10 students. The class will be taught in-person and online. The course costs...
1 in custody after report of visitor with gun at Hobbs hospital
HOBBS, NM(KCBD) - One person is in custody after a report of a visitor with a gun at the Covenant hospital in Hobbs on Sunday. Hobbs police say no shots were fired and there was no threat to anyone inside the hospital. Officers found the person in a vehicle as...
