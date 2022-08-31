Read full article on original website
Lady Owls tumble against Ingleside
The Odem Lady Owls ran into Class 4A, state-ranked Ingleside Tuesday night and suffered a 22-25, 11-25, 17-25 loss at Owl Gym. Bella Salinas paced the Lady Owls with 10 digs and three aces, Alysha Beltran finished with eight assists and eight digs, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Zoey Garcia added three for Odem.
Portland, Taft students graduate from Baylor University
More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center. Amanda Kristine Marischal Knox of Portland and Joaquin Soto of Taft were amongst the...
San Pat County leader among 50 honored by Coastal Bend Publishing
Humble and kind. Smart and talented. Determined, persistent and dedicated. These are just a few of the qualities that describe the 50 Women of Distinction honored by Coastal Bend Publishing this month. The presentation of these women and their accomplishments was held Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Gertrude R. Jones...
Port to establish solar farm in San Pat County
The Port of Corpus Christi continues its run of supporting renewable energy with a new solar farm project located in San Patricio County. On Aug. 16 port commissioners approved a lease agreement with Buckeye Partners L.P. that will establish the first solar farm in the 100-year history of the Port. The 81,000+ panel project will be located in San Patricio County on 136.69 acres of Port of Corpus Christi property near Midway Junction.
San Pat landowners may be eligible for help with feral swine
The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) is working with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Texas Wildlife Damage Management Association (TWDMA), Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute (NRI), Texas Farm Bureau (TFB), and three local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) to help address the issues that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems, and the health of humans and animals.
San Patricio County Community Preparedness Fair returns
September is National Preparedness Month, and the San Patricio County Emergency Management Department invites everyone to join them for a free community preparedness event. San Patricio County will be hosting its annual Community Preparedness Fair on Sept. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton. This free community event is a fun and educational way to introduce various preparedness activities to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen anytime.
CBCF awards PAAC $125,000 for spay, neuter programs
Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF)announced Aug. 11 its recent award of $125,000 to People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) for their targeted spay and neuter program in seven counties. The program will be offered to the Coastal Bend counties of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio and will help to provide free targeted spay and neuter surgeries and vaccines for dogs and cats at area clinics on specified dates.
G-PISD celebrates achievements of accountability ratings
Gregory-Portland ISD schools are celebrating their students’ academic growth earned and evident with the district’s 2022 State Accountability Ratings from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The district received a “B” overall rating for 2022, an achievement Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said is well earned following two years of learning...
