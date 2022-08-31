ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento rapper given nearly 6 years in prison for illegal gun possession

By Matthew Nobert
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, Sacramento rapper Uzzy Marcus was given 5 years and 11 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.

The rapper, Marcus Laurence Weber, who had four pending felony arrest warrants was spotted by Roseville Police on March 16 driving, according to court records.

Driver returned to scene of hit-and-run and hit patrol car, Galt police says

When officers attempted to pull Weber over he led police on a chase and eventually stopped the vehicle and continued the chase on foot wearing a black ski mask, according to the court records.

Court records say that while making his escape through a creek bed Weber dropped a loaded Ruger 5.7, which had a round in the chamber and an extended magazine.

Weber was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions, according to court records.

Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets

On April 19, Weber plead guilty to firearm possession to a federal judge, according to court records. He was facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Further case reports revealed that Weber had four firearm-related felony offenses that he committed within a five-month period that Weber began a month-and-a-half after being placed on probation for a felony drug trafficking conviction where he shot into his neighbor’s apartment.

FOX40

