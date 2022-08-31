ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall City, WA

Statewide project to repair I-90 near North Bend

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced they were beginning repavement work on more than a dozen state highways this week, including I-90 and State Routes 18 and 202. The roadway improvements are part of the state’s $7 million Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair Project, which will bring restoration...
NORTH BEND, WA
JUDGED BY XII: Auburn cop’s death-themed tattoos go public

This episode explores the recent release of unredacted photos of Auburn Police officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos. Nelson’s defense previously objected to the release of the photos, but during the hearing on Aug. 31, the defense withdrew that objection. Most of the tattoos that were previously redacted consist of phrases in English and Latin, and many are concerned with death.
AUBURN, WA
More than ten years, $10 million later, Tolt Avenue construction comes to fruition

The road wasn’t always smooth, but more than a decade later, they got there. On Aug. 31, Carnation officials, joined by state and federal leaders, celebrated the near end of a 12-year, $10 million restoration of Tolt Avenue that they say will revitalize the city’s downtown corridor and allow the city’s central business district to thrive.
CARNATION, WA

