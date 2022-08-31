Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
FOX Sports
Nick Wright is selling Russell Wilson and the Broncos making the playoffs | What's Wright?
Nick Wright says pump the breaks on the Broncos playoff predictions. While the addition of Russell Wilson and some offensive upgrades may make Denver look like an attractive pick, Nick is betting they miss the playoffs entirely! Watch as he lays out what's up against Denver this season, including a stacked AFC.
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
thecomeback.com
Shannon Sharpe thinks Aaron Rodgers is a ‘terrible person’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he cleared the air about misleading the media back in November regarding his vaccination status for COVID-19. Rodgers played the victim card on the podcast, saying that there was an “attempted takedown” towards him and his...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25
1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
Chase Winovich's response to Bill Belichick after Browns trade was golden
It all started with a dream for former New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich. Before being traded by the team that drafted him to the Cleveland Browns, Winovich had a dream to cut his blonde hair. You know, the same hair he had when Julian Edelman made him dress up and sing like Elsa from the movie “Frozen?”
Cowboys in negotiations with former Pro Bowl OT
The Dallas Cowboys are working on their backup plans now that Tyron Smith is out. The Cowboys brought in veteran left tackle Jason Peters on Wednesday for a visit. On Friday, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said the team was negotiating a contract with Peters. Although he is...
FOX Sports
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
FOX Sports
Cowboys could get offensive line boost with Jason Peters
The dream of adding some offensive line help is alive and well at The Star. As the Dallas Cowboys continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of Week 1, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed Friday that veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is at the team's facility for a physical. Meetings about a potential deal are expected to follow.
FOX Sports
Bills breakouts, Dolphins receiving options, Jets depth: AFC East mailbag
The AFC East is kicking off the season with fanfare. Not only are the Buffalo Bills set to play in the Thursday season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will open their season against each other. The Bills, a Super Bowl favorite, have a chance to test their mettle against the defending Super Bowl champion. The Patriots and Dolphins, who seem poised to square off for the No. 2 spot in the AFC East, will get an immediate opportunity to size themselves — and each other — up.
FOX Sports
Cowboys, All-Pro OT Jason Peters progressing toward deal
Nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters is "working toward a deal" with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The Cowboys hosted Peters on Thursday. Peters' visit went well and both sides are looking to get a deal done, which could happen by Monday, Rapoport added. The...
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, Bijan Robinson rule Week 1
It's never too early to monitor the chase for the Heisman Trophy, especially when last year's winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, is back in action and appearing bent on defending his crown. If Young were to repeat, he would be only the second player to do so, joining Ohio State...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: Why you should bet on Oregon, Ohio State
All eyes will be on three marquee Week 1 matchups between teams ranked in the Top 25 – No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati. If you're going to watch one of...
FOX Sports
AL Central-leading Guardians down 2 starters with injuries
CLEVELAND (AP) — Trying to hang on to their slim lead in the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday. Both Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm inflammation) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by just one game, opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.
