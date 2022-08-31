ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Entertainment
City
Atlantic City, NJ
phl17.com

Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Hip Ocean City Shopping Hot Spot Has Something for Everyone

When looking to cure your end-of-summer blues a little retail therapy never hurts. For summer visitors, the beach and the boardwalk are the must dos on a trip to Ocean City. But for shoppers that are in the know, you can’t see Ocean City without stopping at Ta-Dah! The five stores are open year-round… the perfect chance for a sweater or to stock up on Christmas gifts.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#The Atlantic#Marijuana#Movie Info#Havingfun#Boardwalk
WPG Talk Radio

Show Must Go On: Stallone Rallied To Perform In Atlantic City

It’s awesome that Sylvester Stallone was in Atlantic City yesterday at the Hard Rock Casino. I’m a huge fan and it would always be tempting to key-in on him. The story that I’m going to share with you is about a different Stallone. Frank Stallone, Sylvester’s younger brother. They are 4 years apart in age … 76 and 72 years old, but, both are fit and look much younger than their age.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (Non-Casino)

Following our recent reviews of the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City, Peter Caporilli and I now return with our list of the 10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (non-Casino). It was no easy feat, in fact, this was next to impossible because the Atlantic City area is blessed...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City teen again found safe

An Atlantic City teen reported missing for the second time in three months has returned home safely. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday evening in the 900 block of Mediterranean Avenue, police said. She is described as 5-foot-5 weighing about 170 pounds. The teen was last seen wearing a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

Atlantic City Casinos to Benefit From Citywide Camera System Installation

Atlantic City casinos may soon have increased competition from Downstate New York. So Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will provide $60 million in direct funding during the next couple of years to help the city stay clean and safe. As a result of that financial support, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says he plans to use $5 million for a citywide security camera system.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy