High School

MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Big losing streaks come to an end in 2022

If Week 2 high school football seems like too early of a time to start celebrating wins, think again. Across the state of Michigan, it is easy to recognize the state’s historically great programs and ranked teams from week to week. Some teams, however, have been working their butts off just to get one win -- and they have finally done it.
Golden Helmet winners were on a mission for victory in Week 2

BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
Recognizing top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 2

BAY CITY, MI – We’re about to get into the heart of Friday night lights. But the past two weeks we’ve had Thursday night heroes, and they came shining through. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
