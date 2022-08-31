BAY CITY, MI – We’re about to get into the heart of Friday night lights. But the past two weeks we’ve had Thursday night heroes, and they came shining through. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO