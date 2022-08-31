Read full article on original website
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Vote for Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 2 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its second chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
Michigan prep football notebook: Big losing streaks come to an end in 2022
If Week 2 high school football seems like too early of a time to start celebrating wins, think again. Across the state of Michigan, it is easy to recognize the state’s historically great programs and ranked teams from week to week. Some teams, however, have been working their butts off just to get one win -- and they have finally done it.
Golden Helmet winners were on a mission for victory in Week 2
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
Here’s how the Top 50 in high school football in Michigan fared in Week 2
Here’s how the MLive Top 50 fared during Week 2 of the high school football season. 1. Belleville – beat Dearborn 49-22; will host Livonia Churchill Week 3.
Area Sports Scoreboard for Saturday, September 3
DIVISION II-III Team scores (17 teams): 1. Marlington 28, 2. CVCA 70, 3. Tallmadge 136 … 5. Indian Valley 172 … 6. Field 181 … 10. Streetsboro 279 … 12. West Branch 327 … 13. Crestwood 341 … 15. Rootstown 411 … 16. Southeast 428.
Recognizing top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 2
BAY CITY, MI – We’re about to get into the heart of Friday night lights. But the past two weeks we’ve had Thursday night heroes, and they came shining through. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
