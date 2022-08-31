T light rail back in service after car caught fire at South Hills Village station

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A T station was evacuated after one of the cars caught fire.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the South Hills Village light rail station was cleared after a rail car caught fire shortly after 2 p.m.

New footage shows how fire quickly sparked, filling one of the cars as workers examined the scene.

PRT said the fire was caused by overhead power lines.

PRT also said six people were on the car when the fire started. They all exited with no injuries.

Light rail service is currently suspended from Washington Junction to South Hills Village station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

