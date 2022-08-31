Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
Quiet weather for the rest of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A return of the dry, warm conditions as we begin a new workweek with little to no change in the day-to-day forecast. Temperatures topped out today in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the South Plains. We will begin to cool down with overnight lows in the 60s. Winds will remain light through the night with clear skies.
fox34.com
Weather changes ahead, but first...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in our weather is on the way. That is, however, still days away. Until then it’s more of the same. After a mild morning, this afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6. Winds will remain light.
fox34.com
1 injured in roll-over on Hwy 87 near 98th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire, PD, and EMS are on the scene of a crash that occurred around 9:11 p.m. on Highway 87 near 98th Street. According to LPD, a truck was traveling northbound on Hwy 87 when it rolled and landed in the ditch between the north and southbound lanes.
fox34.com
Boil notice in effect for New Deal
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has implemented a boil notice for the city of New Deal due to a water line break. Residents must bring water to a “vigorous, rolling boil” and let it cool before drinking or using it for consumption purposes (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
1 seriously injured on S. Loop 289 after vehicle drops on motorist
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD, Fire, and EMS are responding to an incident on the eastbound lane in the 3700 block of South Loop 289 that has left one person with serious injuries. According to LPD, a motorist traveling eastbound on S Loop 289 pulled over to change a...
fox34.com
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From Sept. 5th to Sept. 16th Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be working hard in East Lubbock. The goal is to build three houses in 12 days. The Blitz Build is sponsored by different organizations such as ATMOS Energy, Wells Fargo, Liggett Law Group, and more. The sponsors help cover the materials costs and the labor is done by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.
fox34.com
Motorcyclist killed, Plainview man seriously injured in Hale County crash
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is dead and a Plainview man is in serious condition after a crash in Hale County, just south of Plainview. DPS Troopers responded to the crash at FM 400 and FM 3183 Friday evening. 31-year-old Jorge Rioja was stopped at the stop sign on FM 3183 when investigators say he failed to yield the right of way when turning right and collided with a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Anthony Acosta.
fox34.com
3 seriously injured in crash east of Lorenzo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were transported to UMC after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62 east of Lorenzo. DPS responded to the incident shortly after 3 p.m. As of now, the victims are reported to be in serious condition. This story is developing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
1 Plainview man dead, another injured in Hale Co. motorcycle crash
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Friday night. Both people involved were from Plainview. Just before 9 p.m. on Sept 2, 20-year-old Anthony Ray Acosta was riding his motorcycle south on FM 400 in Hale County, according to a Texas DPS report. Another vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Jorge Luis Riojas, was stopped at a stop sign on FM 3183. Riojas attempted to turn onto FM 400 as Acosta was approaching FM 3183. Riojas’ GMC truck and Acosta’s motorcycle crashed in the intersection.
fox34.com
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people, including the officer, have been injured in a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening. The call came in from 66th & University at 5:44 p.m. Police stated LPD Officer Austin Taylor was driving south in the 6500 block of University Avenue. Another...
fox34.com
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
fox34.com
Lubbock 4-H helping kids prepare for future careers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock branch of 4-H is helping develop the next generation of farmers and ranchers. “The traditional: the livestock, the clothing and textiles, just shooting sports, a wide range of projects are available, and really something that fits whatever their interests are,” Ronda Alexander, a 4-H Lubbock County extension agent in youth development, said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
Police chase leads to injured officer, rollover near Clapp Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police chase near Clapp Park has left one LPD officer injured after being run over and another injured in a crash. Around 11:20 a.m. on Sept 5, police were notified of a suspicious vehicle on E 49th Street around Clapp Park. Police stated the vehicle was “doing donuts” in the parking lot. An officer ran the license plate of the SUV and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.
fox34.com
Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club hosting annual memorial bash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash throughout the weekend. The event began on Sept 3 and continues into today, starting at 10 a.m., according to the event website. The event is located at the Lieutenant Colonel George...
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Dalhart high schooler dies from head injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief. A high schooler from Dalhart had died after being injured in a J.V. football game. Yahir Cancino died after sustaining a serious head injury. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game and was transported to UMC in Lubbock where he later...
fox34.com
Red Raider fans tailgating early for season home opener
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Excitement has been building for Sept. 3 for quite some time and the wait is over. Fans spent the whole day tailgating to gear up for the first home football game of the season. “We got here early this morning at eight o’clock to get our...
fox34.com
Council to host hearing on proposed budget, tax rate
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will have a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the proposed tax rate for the next fiscal year, which begins in October. The public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the Lubbock City Council Chambers at 1208 14th St.
fox34.com
Lady Raiders announce 2022-23 non-conference slate
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head coach Krista Gerlich and the Texas Tech Lady Raiders finalized the program’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule, Monday. The Lady Raiders open the 2022-23 season with an open exhibition against D-II foe Midwestern State (Nov. 1) at United Supermarkets Arena, before the home opener arrives on Nov. 7 (Texas A&M Corpus Christi).
Comments / 0