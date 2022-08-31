BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - After jumping out to a 2-1 start following the first weekend of play, the Indiana Volleyball team will take to the road for the first time this season. A three-game set in Corpus Christi, Texas awaits Steve Aird and the Hoosiers this weekend with matchups against SMU, Sam Houston State and Texas A&M-CC on the docket.

