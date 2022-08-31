Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Week One Win in the Books
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was there for the taking, all of it -- a season-opening Big Ten victory over Illinois, a dramatic last-second comeback, vindication for all the work and perseverance and turnaround vows. Indiana took it, 23-20, and the fireworks exploded. On Friday night, with the clock approaching...
Hoosiers Score Three to Down Sycamores
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-3) found the net three times in a 3-0 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores (0-3-1) under the lights on Thursday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium. KEY MOMENTS. • Senior forward Paige Webber broke the seal on the Hoosier scoring with...
Indiana Opens Season with Impressive Performances at Redhawk Rumble
OXFORD, Ohio – The opening meet of the year saw 14 Hoosiers get their 2022 campaign underway at Miami Ohio's Redhawk Rumble on Saturday morning. IU was paced by Gabriel Sanchez (1st, 24:53.18) and Phoebe Bates (3rd, 17:52.72) in their respective races as the women raced a 5K and the men, an 8K.
Postgame Notes: vs. Illinois
• Indiana improves to 83-45-7 in season openers in program history, including a 16-3 record over the last 19 seasons and 4-2 under head coach Tom Allen. • Indiana opened the season with a Big Ten game for the third straight season (at Iowa, 2021; Penn State, 2020) and the fourth time in Allen's six years as head coach (Ohio State, 2017).
Jones, Matthews Challenged by Challenge … and Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Cam Jones challenged Tom Allen to challenge him. "He's lived up to the challenge," the Indiana senior linebacker says with a laugh about his head coach. D.J. Matthews Jr. challenged himself. So far, so good. "I am super excited to be back out with my brothers," the...
SMU Defeats Indiana to open Islanders Classic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Indiana Volleyball team (2-2, 0-0) couldn't overcome a slow start offensively Friday evening, falling to SMU (4-1, 0-0) in the opener of the Islanders Classic in straight sets. The Hoosiers were led by Mady Saris (12 kills, .435 hitting percentage) on the attack but...
Indiana Dominates Sam Houston State in Straight Sets
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Indiana Volleyball team (3-2, 0-0) bounced back in a huge way on Saturday morning, downing Sam Houston State in straight sets. A balanced offensive effort including Mady Saris' 15 kills and Camryn Haworth's 6 kills and 29 assists proved to be too much for Sam Houston State as IU cruised to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-11 victory in Corpus Christi.
Men’s Golf Kicks Off 2022 Season at Fighting Irish Classic
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's golf team will kick off the 2022-23 season in South Bend for the Fighting Irish Classic on Sept. 4-5 at the Warren Golf Course. Day one of the tournament will feature 36 holes with the final 18 coming on Monday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Fighting...
First Road Trip of Season Takes Hoosiers to Texas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - After jumping out to a 2-1 start following the first weekend of play, the Indiana Volleyball team will take to the road for the first time this season. A three-game set in Corpus Christi, Texas awaits Steve Aird and the Hoosiers this weekend with matchups against SMU, Sam Houston State and Texas A&M-CC on the docket.
