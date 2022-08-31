Labor Day is behind us, which means it’s time to plan for the State Fair of Texas, one of the country’s biggest and best. Established in 1886, this annual tradition brings more than two million people to Fair Park in Dallas to eat fried foods, play games, ride rides and soak up Texas culture. This year’s fair begins September 30 and runs through October 23. You can accomplish a lot during that time, but one of the biggest draws is undoubtedly the deep-fried concessions, which in past years have spawned everything from deep-fried gumbo balls to…fried beer. There’s nothing they can’t do.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO