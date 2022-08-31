Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Labor Day shooting in Olney claims life of 21-year-old man, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A violent Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday when police say a young man was shot and killed on a city street in broad daylight. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue for around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects wanted after 4 shot, 2 killed while sitting on Philadelphia street corner
PHILADELPHIA - A quadruple shooting left two people dead last month, and two others injured, and now police are looking for those responsible. Police say a gunman opened fire on group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner on the 6000 block of Race Street on August 23. Four...
fox29.com
Police: 2 men shot, 1 extremely critically just 10 minutes apart in separate Philadelphia shootings
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were struck by gunfire in the span of just 10 minutes, leaving one fighting for his life. Police say a "John Doe" in his 30s was shot multiple times on the 2500 block of South Felton Street around 3:!5 a.m. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian...
fox29.com
Caught on Camera: Rare religious statue stolen from the alter of Camden County church
GIBBSBORO, N.J. - Leaders of a New Jersey Catholic Church are asking for the return of a rare religious statue they say was stolen from the alter of their chapel last week. Monsignor Louis Marucci, the pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle in Camden County, said the church's Our Lady of Fatima statue was swiped by a man around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
fox29.com
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured - including 2 teens - after sextuple shooting erupts in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shots rang out in the early hours of Labor Day, leaving two people dead and another four injured in North Philadelphia. Police say the sextuple shooting occurred between West Russel and North 8th streets around 1 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene after...
fox29.com
Innocent bystander critically wounded after shooting at SW Philadelphia intersection, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia injures two people, one critically, in two separate vehicles. According to officials, The shooting happened at Elmwood Avenue and Gross Street Sunday afternoon, around 4:30. A vehicle with young people, either in their teens, or possibly early 20s, pulled up alongside another...
fox29.com
Man charged with shooting his kids' mom in the face with them in next room, Philadelphia DA says
TACONY - Officials say a man who shot the mother of his children in the face with them just feet away is now off the streets for a "violent domestic assault." Karell Young is charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges. Young is accused...
fox29.com
Officials: Teen dies after road rage argument leads to shooting at West Philly restaurant
MILL CREEK - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia fried chicken restaurant on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was sitting in his car with a passenger in the chicken restaurant drive-thru line when a person in another vehicle, also in the drive-thru line, reportedly got into some sort of argument with the 19-year-old, on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 1:45.
fox29.com
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times and killed outside South Philly corner store
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 37-year-old man is dead, shot multiple times outside a corner store in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday night, about 9:30, at 7th and Ritner Streets. The man was outside the store when a sedan with two, or possibly three, men got out and...
fox29.com
Teen dies after being shot 8 times at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia gas station on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m. He suffered at least...
fox29.com
Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say
WISSINOMING - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and...
fox29.com
Gunshots heard in Center City creates chaos as visitors attempt to flee; 5 juveniles in custody
CENTER CITY - Panic and chaos among people visiting Philadelphia's Fashion District Sunday evening as gunfire was heard at 9th and Market Streets, causing visitors to run. Officials said shots were heard just before 6 p.m. near 9th and Market Streets. Responding officers found shell casings in the rear alley...
fox29.com
2 men shot after vehicle crash escalates into shooting in Juniata Park, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A two-vehicle collision took a turn Monday morning when two men became the victims of a shooting in Juniata Park. Two vehicles reportedly crashed near the intersection of Castor and Bristol Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Officials say a fight ensued after the crash, then shots rang out. Two...
fox29.com
Labor Day weekend shootings: 27 shot, 8 killed as gun violence continues across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A holiday weekend in Philadelphia has been riddled with gun violence after 27 people were shot across the city, eight of them killed. A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital. A woman was shot 10 times in the same location less than 24 hours later, according to police.
fox29.com
Decomposed body pulled from Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - The 14th Philadelphia Police District Marine Unit pulled a body found in Cobbs Creek. Investigators say the body is a man. The body is badly decomposed and he was missing his right hand. The body was found under the bridge at 63rd and Spruce, in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Delaware woman shot at in Smyrna road rage incident, officials say
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting in Smyrna. Troopers were called to South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road Saturday night, just before midnight, for a reported shooting, officials said. The troopers found a 24-year-old Camden, Delaware woman was shot at during a road...
fox29.com
Driver sought after a woman is killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are seeking the driver after they say a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Saturday morning. The victim, identified as 26-year-old LesMarie Velazquez, was reportedly crossing at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street when she was hit by a vehicle around 2:55 a.m.
fox29.com
Body found in Pa. preliminarily identified as person of interest in Florence Twp., N.J. homicide
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - A New Jersey man, thought by police to be the last person to see a Florence woman alive, is believed to have been found dead. According to Burlington County, New Jersey officials, a man they believe to be 53-year-old Peter Lestician was found inside a vehicle near a Clearfield County, Pennsylvania ATV trail Friday afternoon. Authorities said the cause of death appeared to be suicide.
fox29.com
Police: Driver sought for trying to lure kids into vehicle outside Ocean County home
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Police are looking for information about a suspected vehicle and driver after what could have been a terrifying situation in Ocean County this weekend. A man reportedly came to a stop in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township Saturday evening.
