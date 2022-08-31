ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

fox29.com

Officials: Teen dies after road rage argument leads to shooting at West Philly restaurant

MILL CREEK - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia fried chicken restaurant on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was sitting in his car with a passenger in the chicken restaurant drive-thru line when a person in another vehicle, also in the drive-thru line, reportedly got into some sort of argument with the 19-year-old, on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 1:45.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say

WISSINOMING - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Labor Day weekend shootings: 27 shot, 8 killed as gun violence continues across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A holiday weekend in Philadelphia has been riddled with gun violence after 27 people were shot across the city, eight of them killed. A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital. A woman was shot 10 times in the same location less than 24 hours later, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Decomposed body pulled from Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA - The 14th Philadelphia Police District Marine Unit pulled a body found in Cobbs Creek. Investigators say the body is a man. The body is badly decomposed and he was missing his right hand. The body was found under the bridge at 63rd and Spruce, in West Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Delaware woman shot at in Smyrna road rage incident, officials say

SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting in Smyrna. Troopers were called to South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road Saturday night, just before midnight, for a reported shooting, officials said. The troopers found a 24-year-old Camden, Delaware woman was shot at during a road...
SMYRNA, DE
fox29.com

Body found in Pa. preliminarily identified as person of interest in Florence Twp., N.J. homicide

FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - A New Jersey man, thought by police to be the last person to see a Florence woman alive, is believed to have been found dead. According to Burlington County, New Jersey officials, a man they believe to be 53-year-old Peter Lestician was found inside a vehicle near a Clearfield County, Pennsylvania ATV trail Friday afternoon. Authorities said the cause of death appeared to be suicide.
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ

