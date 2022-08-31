Man killed after being struck by 2 cars on Pecos Street before sunrise 00:23

One man was killed after he was struck by two cars on Pecos Street. It happened before sunrise Wednesday morning.

CBS

The 51-year-old man from Northglenn was wearing dark clothing. The Colorado State Patrol said the man was in the roadway near 72nd and may have been crossing the road when he was struck.

A second vehicle then struck the man, killing him. Both drivers are talking with investigators.

Pecos Street was closed during the crash investigation.