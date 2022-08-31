ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed after being struck by 2 cars on Pecos Street

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

One man was killed after he was struck by two cars on Pecos Street. It happened before sunrise Wednesday morning.

The 51-year-old man from Northglenn was wearing dark clothing. The Colorado State Patrol said the man was in the roadway near 72nd and may have been crossing the road when he was struck.

A second vehicle then struck the man, killing him. Both drivers are talking with investigators.

Pecos Street was closed during the crash investigation.

Comments / 10

kelli sutherland
4d ago

I’m really surprised more people are not hit. Why do people wear dark clothes while walking or running. I’ve almost hit several people. I’m sorry this man lost his life. And for the people who hit him 😢

Reply
4
Phyllis Prall
4d ago

Use the crosswalks on the corners people. Dark clothing does not work at night when walking the streets!!!

Reply
3
 

